Give the Gift of Magic This Holiday Season with the Toys for Tots Ultimate Toy Drive

Donate popular toys to kids in need directly through Disney Store!

It’s that time of year again! November has rolled around, and Disney fans everywhere are focusing on sharing joy with others by supporting Toys for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. Disney Store has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.



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What’s Happening:

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode, and that means Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing its longtime support of Toys for Tots, and it's inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.

and it's inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation! All they need to do is visit Disney Store!

As in previous years, Disney has selected 13 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program that fans can donate online now through December 24th.

that fans can donate online now through December 24th. Each toy is priced between $12.99-$39.99 and includes classic characters, Disney Princesses, Stitch, Urupocha-Chan, and more.

Plush

A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush like Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse.

Donald Duck Plush – 7'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cuddleez Plush – Large 23'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Plush – Red – Mini Bean Bag 8 1/4'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 15 3/4'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Tiana Plush Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 14 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Moana Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Toy Story 5

Kids can recreate favorite moments from the beloved Pixar feature with this badge set inspired by Jessie and Buzz Lightyear.

Toy Story 5 Sheriff and Space Ranger Badge Set by Mattel – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Playsets, Figures, and Dolls

Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets and figures that feature The Mandalorian, Marvel heroes, and Disney Princesses. Kids who love action will be big fans of the Big Hero 6 playset, while those obsessed with dolls will enjoy the Rapunzel mini playset or classic Princess fashion dolls.

Playsets

Big Hero 6 Figure Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Marvel Avengers Bath Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Rapunzel Disney Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Playset – Tangled – 5'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Action Toys

The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – 13'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Dolls

Tinker Bell Classic Doll – Peter Pan – 10'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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