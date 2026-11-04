"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for November 2nd

This week we tour the parks, celebrate Christmas, get hyped for the Super Bowl and WWE, and "Take Tony's Money!"

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 281 – November 2, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Announces First-Ever TikTok Shop Super Brand Day Featuring More Than 20 Brands

Disney fans will soon have a new destination for holiday shopping, with Disney Store and more than 20 participating brands joining forces for the first-ever TikTok Shop Super Brand Day featuring Disney. Running November 4-10, the weeklong shopping event will bring together Disney-themed merchandise, seasonal gifts, apparel, accessories, home goods, toys, and more.





New Mickey and Friends Merch Gets Ready for Super Bowl LXI

A new collection of Mickey and Friends merchandise tied to the NFL Super Bowl LXI has been announced, with several new items already available.





Starbucks' 2026 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World Locations

With the calendar approaching Christmas, the Disney Parks are gearing up for the season with festive arrivals property-wide. There’s new holiday merchandise available at Walt Disney World's Starbucks locations, like mugs, cup sleeves, journals, and other accessories.





Ho Ho Ho! New Holiday Shop Items Arrive at Disney Store

Now that Halloween is over, we are in full winter holiday mode! Disney Store’s Holiday Shop is open, and new arrivals are popping up each week. Today’s selection includes: the pastel collection, Holiday Red Plaid styles, home decor from the Winter Wishes collection, jewelry, and so much more.





Photos: Customizable "Charmed in the Park" Station Debuts at Walt Disney World

The “Charmed in the Park” station has debuted at Tren-D at Disney Springs, giving shoppers the opportunity to design their own bracelets, necklaces, bag charms, and more with a variety of Disney Parks-inspired accessories.





Disney and WWE Announce "Avengers: Doomsday" Event with Ticket Info

Disney and WWE have become strong partners since last year, when the sports entertainment brand's Premium Live Events began to air on ESPN. However, that's not where this partnership is ending, as following last night's announcement of the John Cena Classic coming to Walt Disney World, a second event has been announced for the most magical place on Earth.





Photos: New Black Spire Outpost Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars fans visiting a galaxy far, far away can pick up some new gear during their next trip to Batuu. New Black Spire Outpost merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring designs inspired by the iconic Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge destination.





Hasbro Pulse Showcases New Black Series Figures from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" Among Others

A new collection of Star Wars figures from Hasbro Pulse has arrived, including a number from the classic Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Among these, fans will find Jedi Master Agen Kolar, Saesee Tiin of the Jedi Council, and the Clawdite assassin, Zam Wesell, among others.





Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 1-7

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Photos: "Monsters, Inc." 25th Anniversary Collectors Plush Set Arrives at World of Disney

Put that scream canister away and make some room on the shelf! Disney is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. with a special collectible plush set featuring two of the film’s most recognizable characters, and the anniversary merchandise has now made its way to Disney Springs.



2026 Holiday Merchandise Appears at Walt Disney World, Including Dale Candles from "Pluto's Christmas Tree"

It's never too early to start putting out holiday season merchandise for sale at Walt Disney World. Today, Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good spotted a selection of holiday goodies available right now, so you can create your shopping list before your next Disney Parks visit.



Photos: Gorgeous New EPCOT Medallions Arrive at Creations Shop

Walt Disney World has been introducing colorful new medallion machines across the resort over the last couple of months, and the latest new one we've spotted celebrates all things EPCOT.

Photos: Kawaii Slime Company Opens at Disney Springs

A new hands-on shopping experience has arrived at Disney Springs, where guests can now get their hands on colorful, squishy creations from Kawaii Slime Company. The new kiosk offers a variety of sensory slime products, including a build-your-own option that lets shoppers create a custom combination of slime and toppings.

Marvel Legends “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Spider-Man vs. Rhino Figure Set Available Now from Hasbro Pulse

In January of 2025, Marvel invited fans into a gorgeously animated Peter Parker origin story aptly named Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Now, thanks to Hasbro Pulse, fans can take home a special set of collectible figures inspired by the series: Spider-Man and Rhino.

Doom Takes the Throne: Regal’s New "Avengers: Doomsday" Popcorn Gear Revealed

Popcorn buckets continue to be big business at the movie theater, so you knew that Avengers: Doomsday was going to create something that would grab attention. It certainly has done that, as these new items that will be available in Regal Cinemas prove.



Universal Reveals New Holiday Merchandise Collections for 2026

The holidays are arriving at Universal Destinations & Experiences, and a new lineup of seasonal merchandise is ready to bring some festive cheer to fans of its biggest franchises. Universal has unveiled its 2026 holiday merchandise collections, featuring apparel, accessories, collectibles, ornaments, home décor, and more inspired by beloved characters and seasonal experiences.



Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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