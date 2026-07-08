Toy Story 5 Meets Lite-Brite: Basic Fun's Toy Fair 2026 Showcase

Basic Fun! used its Toy Fair 2026 booth to lean hard into two of Disney's biggest properties of the moment. With Toy Story 5 now playing in theaters, the brand's Lite-Brite ColorPOP line got a Toy Story 5 edition front and center on the shelf, sharing space with a Stitch-themed set that's been one of the line's strongest collabs. Alongside the light-up art sets, Basic Fun is expanding its pocket-sized Micro Teenies plush with new Toy Story and Super Kitties waves, plus a new Stitch assortment on the way.

Lite-Brite ColorPOP: New Branding, Familiar Glow

The Lite-Brite line has grown well beyond the classic peg-art toy, now spanning Original, ColorPOP, Fashion Glam, and Glowboard tiers, and the ColorPOP shelf itself was stacked with licensed crossovers — Stranger Things, Hello Kitty and Friends, and an Elf on the Shelf holiday set were all on display next to the Toy Story 5 and Stitch boxes.

The Toy Story 5 Lite-Brite ColorPOP Edition features six full-color ColorPOP templates pulling from all five Toy Story movies. The set includes 650 Mini-Pegs (slimmer and smaller than classic Lite-Brite pegs) for finer, more detailed artwork, and a QR code on the box links to additional downloadable templates. The bigger upgrade is technical: this is the first Lite-Brite to use a translucent HD screen, which Basic Fun! says makes every peg glow brighter, and the set offers four light modes (steady, bounce, flash, and clockwise) along with a built-in pull-out easel for displaying finished pieces.

The Lite-Brite ColorPOP Stitch set follows the same playbook with six Stitch-specific ColorPOP templates, including Pineapple Stitch, a heartwarming Stitch & Angel scene, and Cool Stitch in sunglasses. It shares the 650 Mini-Peg count, the translucent HD screen, and the same four light modes as the Toy Story 5 set.

Micro Teenies Shrink Down the Disney Roster

Basic Fun!'s other big Disney push at the booth was Micro Teenies, a line of 3-inch blind-box plush built for collecting. Each assortment covers a roster of fan-favorite characters, and at Toy Fair the brand highlighted two new waves plus one on the way.

The Toy Story wave brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Bo Peep, Hamm, and Lotso into the 3-inch scale, each rendered with the same rounded, palm-sized proportions that make the line easy to pick up and trade.

Joining Toy Story is a wave based on Disney Junior's SuperKitties, rounding out the line's push into preschool programming alongside its more nostalgia-driven assortments. All four SuperKitties are part of the collection, plus the nefarious Mr. Puppypaws.

Not yet on shelves but on display at the booth was an upcoming Stitch Micro Teenies set featuring Stitch in five different colored hoodies, plus Angel. The nicest touch is the color swap between the two: Angel wears a Stitch-blue hoodie, while one of the Stitch figures wears Angel pink, an inverse of each other's signature colors.



From $5 blind-box plush to $20 light-up craft sets, Basic Fun! is giving fans of Toy Story and Stitch new and nostalgic ways to interact with these timeless characters.

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