From Little Golden Books to Floating Mountains: Disney Books to Gift This Holiday Season

Disney Publishing’s holiday lineup has something for every reader, from Doctor Doom’s first Little Golden Book and a deluxe Lore to S. A. Cosby’s Luke Cage novel and The Art of Gravity Falls.

A good book is one of the few gifts that keeps giving long after the wrapping paper is gone. At Disney Consumer Products’ 2026 Holiday Showcase, Disney Publishing and its partners filled tables with new titles for every age, from board books for the littlest readers to deluxe collector’s editions, Marvel crime novels, and coffee-table art books for lifelong fans. Here are the books we’d put under the tree this year, sorted by who they’re for.

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Books for Preschoolers

Doctor Doom gets his first Little Golden Book in Day of Doom! (Marvel Avengers) ($5.99), written by Arie Kaplan and illustrated by Dan Schoening. When Doom uses an anti-gravity ray to steal Avengers Tower, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take to the skies to stop him, in a story pitched at readers ages 2 to 5. It’s also one of five titles in the Marvel Little Golden Book Library ($29.95), a box set that also includes Captain America: Sam Wilson, In the Arms of the Octopus, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

For the littlest royalty, Disney: You’re My Little Princess ($10.99) is a rhyming board book from the bestselling “You’re My Little” series that celebrates a parent’s love alongside the bravery and kindness of the Disney Princesses. Also available: Hyperion’s A Princess Is a Princess ($18.99).

Books for Kids

With Toy Story 5 in theaters this year, DK’s Disney Pixar Toy Story Treasury of Characters ($24.99) is a timely gift. The 176-page hardcover by Catherine Saunders profiles characters from all five films, from Woody, Buzz, and Jessie to Emperor Zurg and Wheezy, with fact files, trivia, and sprayed edges that make it as nice on the shelf as it is to read.

Two middle-grade favorites get the collector treatment this season. The Artemis Fowl Deluxe Collector’s Edition ($34.99) celebrates 25 years of Eoin Colfer’s boy-genius criminal mastermind with a foiled slipcase and cover, sprayed edges, and a ribbon marker. Released November 10th, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Titan’s Curse Deluxe Collector’s Edition ($34.99) dresses Rick Riordan’s third Percy Jackson adventure in a foiled slipcase and cover, stained edges, and a ribbon marker, with ten pages of new full-color illustrations and a note from Rick. It’s a natural pick for kids following the story on Disney+, and it pairs well with the already available Deluxe Collector’s Editions of The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters.

More for middle-grade readers:

Books for Young Adults

Alexandra Bracken’s Lore turns five, and Hyperion is marking the occasion with Lore (Deluxe Edition) ($35). The story of a young woman pulled back into the Agon, a deadly hunt in which descendants of ancient Greek bloodlines can kill gods made mortal, now comes in a foil-stamped slipcase with an exclusive 35-page epilogue starring Lore and Castor. It’s recommended for ages 14 and up.

Also available for teen readers: The Ruins Beneath Us ($20.99), the first book in a romantasy duology by Sasha E. Sloan, whose limited first printing features sprayed, stenciled edges; Hyperion’s Lumara ($10.99); and the Kugali Ink graphic novels Àkànní and Runeless ($14.99 each).

Books for Grown-Ups

The Marvel Crime series continues with Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Marvel Crime Novel ($28.99) from S. A. Cosby, the bestselling author of Razorblade Tears and All the Sinners Bleed. Hired to investigate a factory making medical devices in rural Virginia, Luke Cage uncovers a conspiracy that turns vulnerable people into pawns. Like the earlier entries, Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel ($17.99) by Lisa Jewell and Enemy of My Enemy: A Daredevil Marvel Crime Novel ($28.99) by Alex Segura, it can be read on its own.

History buffs will want The Museum of Lost Things ($35) from National Geographic, where Sam Kean, author of The Disappearing Spoon, travels from the lost city of Troy and the Library of Alexandria to the dodo on a 400-page tour of fabled treasures, legendary cities, and vanished creatures.

Golden Girls fans can pick up Death on the Lanai ($18.99), Rachel Ekstrom Courage’s follow-up to the bestselling Murder by Cheesecake ($16.99). This time, Blanche’s long-ago flame, now a famous artist, invites the Girls to a lavish party on a private island, and when a storm knocks out the power and he turns up dead, his longtime muse becomes the prime suspect. Pair it with The Golden Girls Cookbook ($24.99), which has more than 90 recipes inspired by Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia, cheesecakes included.

Disney Legend Joe Rohde, the Imagineer behind Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Pandora: The World of Avatar, makes his debut as an author with Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible ($35) from National Geographic. Named for Pandora’s floating mountains, the book is a master class in creativity and collaboration drawn from Rohde’s decades of exploration and park design. Space fans can turn to Lost in Space: 5,000 Facts for Navigating the Universe ($40), a 400-page illustrated guide from Neil deGrasse Tyson and StarTalk’s Lindsey Nyx Walker. For a quieter gift, Hyperion Avenue’s 100th-anniversary edition of A Walk in the Wood: Meditations on Mindfulness with a Bear Named Pooh ($22.00) takes its cue from Pooh’s steady presence to encourage slowing down and staying in the moment.

Two National Geographic coffee-table books round out the grown-up picks. Monarchs ($50) gathers more than 140 photographs from National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo’s 20-year pursuit of the monarch butterfly and its migration, with a foreword by Elizabeth Kolbert. And for the traveler on your list, Best of the World, Volume 1 ($30), arriving Nov. 17, collects more than 50 destinations from National Geographic’s annual Best of the World list, with a foreword by Antoni Porowski.

Also available: the Meant to Be Box Set: Books 1–4 ($49.99) and Hyperion Avenue’s The Paradox Club ($18.99).

Books for Fans

Gravity Falls fans finally get the deep dive they’ve been waiting for. The Art of Gravity Falls ($55), by series creator Alex Hirsch and Rob Renzetti with a foreword by James Baxter, opens Hirsch’s personal archives for never-before-seen development art, lost episode ideas, cut jokes, and hidden easter eggs. Over in the Boiling Isles, The Long-Lived King: An Original The Owl House Graphic Novel ($22.99) is co-written by series creator Dana Terrace with Mikki Crisostomo and illustrated by Daun Han. In the story, King uses one of the Collector’s devices to erase his sad memories, accidentally wipes Luz’s, and teams up with the Collector and Eda to get them back.

Winnie the Pooh turns 100 this year, and DK’s The Winnie the Pooh Book ($35) traces the whole history in 200 pages, from A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard’s books through the Disney films and series, theme park attractions, and memorabilia.

Insight Editions’ Bookcessories line puts a miniature storybook inside a character-shaped case with a clip, so fans can clip it to a bag and take it anywhere (on the Little Mermaid edition, the ribbon bookmark doubles as an ornament hanger). Bookcessories: Disney: Tiny Book of The Little Mermaid tucks the classic story inside a Flounder-shaped case, and Bookcessories: Star Wars: Tiny Book of Grogu houses moments from The Mandalorian in a Grogu-shaped case. Each is $19.99.

Aspiring creators can learn the House of Ideas’ secrets from Marvel’s Mastering the Art of Comics ($35). Written by Alex Segura, the 256-page guide walks through pitching, character creation, page layout, and cover design, with art from X-Men, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man and insights from more than a dozen Marvel creators.

Star Wars fans can add the Thrawn (Deluxe Edition) ($50) to their shelves. Timothy Zahn’s 2017 origin story for Grand Admiral Thrawn returns in a slipcase with a Star Destroyer-shaped cutout, a full-wrap illustrated cover, gilded edges featuring a Thrawn quote, and a satin ribbon bookmark. For the ultimate Sith collector, Insight Editions’ Star Wars Icons: Darth Vader Bas Relief [Collector’s Edition] ($450) pairs Anthony Breznican’s history of the Dark Lord, which runs from George Lucas’ earliest drafts through Anakin Skywalker’s fall and his appearances across film, television, novels, comics, and video games, with a hand-painted, wall-mountable bas-relief of Vader. It’s sold exclusively through Insight Editions.

Crafters can go to infinity and beyond one stitch at a time with Thunder Bay Press’ Toy Story Crochet ($24.99). The kit includes an 80-page instruction book plus a hook, needles, nine colors of yarn, safety eyes, and stuffing to make Buzz Lightyear (with detachable wings) and Woody, along with patterns for ten more toys, including two new characters from Toy Story 5.

Also available for fans: Chronicle’s The Wonderful Worlds of Disney ($65) and Disney Animation 2027 Wall Calendar ($15.99); Ron Clements’ memoir Making Disney Magic…from a Mermaid to Moana ($50), with a foreword by John Musker; Birnbaum’s 2027–2028 Walt Disney World for Kids ($17); and Disney Mystery Coloring: Seasons ($22).

Whether it’s a five-dollar Little Golden Book for a toddler who loves superheroes or a slipcased deluxe edition for the collector who already owns the original, this year’s Disney Publishing lineup proves there’s a story for every reader on your list. And unlike most gifts, these will still be on the shelf long after the holidays. Stay tuned for more of our 2026 Holiday Lookbook, including gift guides for kids and grown-up Disney fans.