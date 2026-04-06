Mickey Mouse 2026 Graduation Plush Adds The Finishing Touch to Your Grad's Celebration

This cute, Mickey Mouse plush makes a wonderful keepsake for any 2026 graduate.

We’ve finally entered Graduation season, and if you’re shopping for a graduate, Disney Store has a handful of options for you to browse, including an adorable Mickey Mouse plush.

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What’s Happening:

Your favorite graduate has just completed a big goal, so it makes sense that you want to recognize their achievements with a thoughtful gift.

Fortunately, Disney Store has you covered with their assortmen to 2026 graduation merchandise. The latest arrival is the Mickey Mouse plush featuring the global icon decked out in a cap and gown.

As you would expect, Mickey is presented in a traditional blue cap and gown, and he even has a matching stole printed with “2026” to commemorate the year.

If that’s not enough, there are ear hats and headbands in the same blue color, and an ornament and PANDORA charm to will help to mark the special occasion and bring a bit of magic to your graduate’s celebration.

The Mickey Mouse Graduation Plush will be available at Disney Store on April 6.

Mickey Mouse Graduation Plush 2026 – 10'' | Disney Store

Stitch 2026 Graduation Mini Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Graduation Ear Headband for Adults 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Graduation Cap for Adults – 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Class of 2026'' Graduation Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Graduation Cap Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse 2026 Graduation Charm by Pandora | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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