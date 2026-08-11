Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – August 2026
Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”
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What’s Happening:
- Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.
- Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.
- This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring:
- So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! August 2026 designs are available now and prices range from $19.99-$44.99.
August 11, 2026
Pinocchio Slider Pin – Disney Magical Theater – Limited Edition
DuckTales Cast Pin | Disney Store
Beauty and the Beast Cast Pin | Disney Store
The Great Mouse Detective Cast Pin | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Series Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release | Disney Store
August 4, 2026
Mad Hatter and March Hare Pin – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store
Figment Slider Pin – EPCOT | Disney Store
Disney Pin Trading Pull-Lock Pin Backs Set | Disney Store
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!