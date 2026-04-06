Harveys Cruella De Vil Tote Puts "101 Dalmatians" Villain in the Fashion Spotlight

This bag isn't completely puppy-less; the adorable dogs are featured on the shoulder strap, safely away from Cruella.

It’s time for another Disney and Harveys drop at Disney Store! The lifestyle accessory brand is channeling its inner baddie and putting 101 Dalmatians villainess Cruella De Vil on its iconic seatbelt tote bag.



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What’s Happening

Harveys definitely had “the look” for Disney fans wanting a unique way to represent their fandom. The brand has a wonderful line of signature accessories that feature seatbelt material on the exterior, giving each bag a “wow factor” that’s sure to turn heads.

Harveys and Disney have partnered together on a wide range of stories and franchises, and this year, they’re adding 101 Dalmatians to the lineup.

The film is celebrating its 65th anniversary, and who better to spotlight than Cruella De Vil?!

True to Cruella’s black and white hair preference, the front of the bag features both colors, each taking up one side. A screen print of the villain is placed in the center, presented her in one of her calmer moments.

The bag has a zip top, a matching lining, red carry handles, and red shoulder strap decorated with a print of dalmatian puppies!

While there are many things to love about Harveys, they are best known for their unique use of seatbelt material to create the exterior of the bags. The sturdy construction means each tote is durable and can keep up with whatever active pace your life demands.

The Harveys Cruella De Vil Tote is available at Disney Store April 6 at 8 a.m. PT and sells for $198.00.

101 Dalmatians Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Horizontally stitched seatbelt fabric with print design

Double sided artwork

Features Patch and ''101 Dalmatians'' logo on red side

Features Cruella De Vil on black and white side

Zip top closure

Interior zip and slip pockets

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Celebrating the 65th anniversary of Walt Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

Approx. 11 1/4'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 8 1/2'' L

Strap extends from 32'' - 58''

Made in USA

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If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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