Hasbro Pulse Showcases New Black Series Figures from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" Among Others

Somebody's shelf is about to get more decorated.

A new collection of Star Wars figures from Hasbro Pulse has arrived, including a number from the classic Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Among these, fans will find Jedi Master Agen Kolar, Saesee Tiin of the Jedi Council, and the Clawdite assassin, Zam Wesell, among others.

You can take a look at all the new figures below.

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STAR WARS Black Series Zam Wesell, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

A shape-shifting Clawdite assassin from Zolan, Zam Wesell could assume any humanoid form. Jango Fett hired her to kill Padmé Amidala, but the Senator eluded her efforts.

Star Wars Zam Wesell Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Agen Kolar, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists.

Star Wars Agen Kolar Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Saesee Tiin, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

The imposing Saesee Tiin was a member of the Jedi Council during the final years of the Republic. He was a skilled Lightsaber master and capable starfighter pilot.

Star Wars Saesee Tiin Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS The Vintage Collection Mandalorian 3-Pack, Star Wars: The Mandalorian

While en route to a Mandalorian covert, the Razor Crest is stopped by two X-wings as it passes through New Republic jurisdiction – forcing Din Djarin to make a hasty escape.

Star Wars Mandalorian Pack, 3 Figures | The Vintage Collection - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Saga Collection Multipack

From Queen Amidala to Tessek, collect six iconic characters from Episodes I through VI and celebrate the legacy of Star Wars.

Star Wars Black Series Saga Action Figure Collection - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Queen Amidala, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Padmé Amidala reigned during a time of great unrest. Allying with the Jedi and the Gungans, she was determined to free her people from the Trade Federation’s occupation.

Star Wars Queen Amidala Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Anakin Skywalker (Padawan), Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Ten years after the Battle of Naboo, the Jedi Council and Supreme Chancellor assigned Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, to protect Senator Padmé Amidala.

Star Wars Black Series Padawan Anakin Skywalker Action Figure - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Galactic Marine, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

The Galactic Marines were a unit of clone troopers famous for their distinctive armor and relentlessness in combat.





Star Wars Galactic Marine Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot), Star Wars: A New Hope

Luke Skywalker uses the power of the Force and his piloting skills to destroy the Death Star.

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Pilot Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series IG-88, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Battered chrome war droid IG-88 answered Darth Vader’s call to capture the Millennium Falcon during the events surrounding the Battle of Hoth.

Star Wars IG-88 Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS Black Series Tessek, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Often seen at the court of Jabba the Hutt, Tessek served as Jabba’s accountant, though all the while he was secretly embezzling funds from the crime lord.

Star Wars Tessek Action Figure | Black Series - Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS The Vintage Collection Lothal Rebels 3-Pack, Star Wars Rebels

This Rebel crew includes Sabine, labeled a traitor by the Empire; Ezra, who became family after a heist attempt; and Kanan, who poses as a stormtrooper for infiltration.

Star Wars Lothal Rebels Action Figure Set | Vintage Collection - Hasbro Pulse