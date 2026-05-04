Star Wars Day 2026: Her Universe, Bounty Hunters Apparel Collections at Disney Store

Wear your fandom on your sleeve, or back, or wherever these logos happen to be placed!

Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new collectibles, apparel, toys, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up, including apparel from Her Universe and more!

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What’s Happening:

Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.

Fan-favorite fashion brand Her Universe (founded by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano) has dropped some new threads, exclusively at Disney Store! The Star Wars Day selections feature shirts, rompers, and more celebrating the Rebellion, Darth Maul, and all things May The 4th!

In addition to styles from Her Universe, there’s the Bounty Hunters Civil Regime Collection, spotlighting those dangerous yet lovable characters who sometimes operate on both sides of the law.

New Star Wars-inspired apparel from Her Universe and Disney Store is available now.

Darth Vader Varsity Jacket for Men by Her Universe – Star Wars

Princess Leia Romper for Women by Her Universe – Star Wars

Darth Maul Double-Up Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men by Her Universe – Star Wars

Princess Leia Jacket for Women by Her Universe – Star Wars

Luke Skywalker Tank Top for Men by Her Universe – Star Wars

Everything Star Wars Day

Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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