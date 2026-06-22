Sail Away With Donald Duck! Her Universe Drops New Nautical Collection Starring our Favorite Fowl
Disney’s most beloved duck, Donald, is taking the spotlight on a new collection from Her Universe that features a charming nautical theme. The assortment includes summery styles designed for all your adventures on land or at sea!
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What’s Happening:
- We love it when Disney Store and Her Universe collaborate to bring us seasonal fashions and accessories. Now that summer is here, the Her Universe is giving the spotlight to Donald Duck with their latest collection that includes nautical theming.
- Donald is making a big splash in this collection which features the usually flustered fowl in his element—in the water! Opting for a subdued look, these pieces have a color scheme of cream, navy, and dusty blue, and span styles such as:
- Pleated Skirts
- Cardigans
- T-Shirts
- Tank Tops
- Donald is represented in embroidery and screen printing by name, or images of himself with anchors and ropes to enhance the seafaring vibe.
- The Nautical Donald Duck collection from Her Universe is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $67.00 to $86.00.
Donald Duck Striped T-Shirt for Adults by Our Universe | Disney Store
Donald Duck Cardigan Sweater for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Donald Duck Ribbed Tank Top for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Donald Duck Pleated Skort for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!