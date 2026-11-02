Ho Ho Ho! New Holiday Shop Items Arrive at Disney Store

Several new collections, cute accessories, plush, and apparel will help to make your winter holiday season a bit more magical.

Now that Halloween is over, we are in full winter holiday mode! Disney Store’s Holiday Shop is open and new arrivals are popping up each week. Today’s selection includes: the pastel collection, Holiday Red Plaid styles, home decor from the Winter Wishes collection, jewelry, and so much more.





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What’s Happening:

As you gear up for another magical Christmas season, you won’t want to miss out on the range of offerings from Disney Store.

The online retailer has a Holiday Shop that’s already full of gifts and collectibles, and even more styles are on the way.

The Pastel Collection presents winter fun in a color palette of minty greens, soft pinks, and marshmallow white. The fun spreads to Loungefly accessories, a Spirit Jersey, and more.

Entertain in style with the Winter Wishes collection of plates, decor, and serving dishes featuring Mickey Mouse and friends.

Accessorize with fuzzy holiday hats like the Mickey Mouse Gingerbread cap or dazzle all day long with jewelry to celebrate the season.

Other fun finds for the home are the Mickey and Minnie Snowman plush and the Mickey and friends figurines.

These and other wonderfully festive arrivals are available now at Disney Store’s Holiday Shop. Prices range from $12.99 to $100.00.

Winter Wishes

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Appetizer Plate Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Stem Glass | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Photo Frame – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Light-Up House Figure | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse 'Tis the Season Bowl – Small | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Placemat | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Napkin Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Glass | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Holiday Stocking | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Fold Out Greeting Card – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Table Runner | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Warm Wishes Holiday Tree Skirt | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Salt and Pepper Set | Disney Store

Holiday Hats and Ear Headbands

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Beanie – Disneyland – Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Bucket Hat for Adults – Black Cherry | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Beanie – Walt Disney World – Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Bucket Hat for Adults – Cream | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Reindeer Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie Beanie for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Faux Shearling Ear Headband with Corduroy Bow for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Snowflake Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband – Pink Peppermint | Disney Store

Logo Collection

Disneyland Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Disney Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Jewelry

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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