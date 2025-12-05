Fall in Love with Lilly Pulitzer's Disney Collaboration

From the beach to the park, Mickey and Minnie look fabulous everywhere they go!

Designer and Disney fan Lilly Pulitzer is putting their unique flair on a new collection that's just arrived at Disney Store. The latest Lilly Loves Disney Collection features a playful pattern showcasing global icons Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrating their love.





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

It's been a bit since Lilly Pulitzer dropped new styles at Disney Store, but this iteration of the Lilly Love Disney collection has been well worth the wait.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take the spotlight in this series, and are pictured enjoying playful adventures at the beach, park, and even on a riverboat cruise. Colorful palm trees, suns, hearts, and even a giraffe with balloons provide some added charm to the overall look. But the best element of all is the "love you Mickey" script hidden throughout the design.

The newest Lilly Loves Disney Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $58.00-$178.00.



Mickey and Minnie Mouse Eleni Half-Zip Pullover for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Eleni Half-Zip Pullover Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Kylar Shorts for Kids by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Eleni Half-Zip Pullover for Kids by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Elly Pajama Boxer for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mari Pajama Button-Up Shirt for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ballad Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loxley Knit Shorts for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store

