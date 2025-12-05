Fall in Love with Lilly Pulitzer's Disney Collaboration
Designer and Disney fan Lilly Pulitzer is putting their unique flair on a new collection that's just arrived at Disney Store. The latest Lilly Loves Disney Collection features a playful pattern showcasing global icons Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrating their love.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It's been a bit since Lilly Pulitzer dropped new styles at Disney Store, but this iteration of the Lilly Love Disney collection has been well worth the wait.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take the spotlight in this series, and are pictured enjoying playful adventures at the beach, park, and even on a riverboat cruise. Colorful palm trees, suns, hearts, and even a giraffe with balloons provide some added charm to the overall look. But the best element of all is the "love you Mickey" script hidden throughout the design.
- The newest Lilly Loves Disney Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $58.00-$178.00.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Eleni Half-Zip Pullover for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Eleni Half-Zip Pullover Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Kylar Shorts for Kids by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Eleni Half-Zip Pullover for Kids by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Elly Pajama Boxer for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mari Pajama Button-Up Shirt for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ballad Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loxley Knit Shorts for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks | Disney Store
