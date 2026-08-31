Disney Store Revisits the MCU and Beloved Collectibles from the Marvel Vault
This year has been exciting for Marvel fans and the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Spider-Man and Avengers: Doomsday films bringing the heroes back to the big screen. There’s also an Avengers: Endgame encore slated for September, so it makes sense that Disney Store is opening the Marvel Vault to reintroduce fans to an exciting array of collectibles.
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What’s Happening:
- If you missed out on some highly coveted Marvel collectibles inspired by the MCU, fear not, Disney Store has you covered! The online retailer has just added items to its lineup from the Marvel vault, making this a great time to grow your collection.
- Replicas, display pieces, interactive accessories, and beyond bring the movies to life, allowing you to represent your favorite heroes, villains, and anti-heroes along every step of their journey.
- Among the returning items are display masks, weapons, figures, and more, highlighting the stories and characters from the MCU, such as:
- Iron Man
- Thor
- Daredevil
- Spider-Man
- Wolverine
- Epic replicas from the Marvel vault are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $149.99.
Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters with Light and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault | Disney Store
Daredevil Mask – Marvel Vault | Disney Store
Iron Man Mark I Arc Reactor with Lights – Marvel Vault | Disney Store
Thor Mjölnir Hammer with Lights and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault | Disney Store
Iron Man LXXX Electronic Helmet with Light and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault | Disney Store
Wolverine Claw for Kids | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Back to School Essentials & Kids' Sleepwear | Select Styles
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!