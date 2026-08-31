Disney Store Revisits the MCU and Beloved Collectibles from the Marvel Vault

This year has been exciting for Marvel fans and the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Spider-Man and Avengers: Doomsday films bringing the heroes back to the big screen. There’s also an Avengers: Endgame encore slated for September, so it makes sense that Disney Store is opening the Marvel Vault to reintroduce fans to an exciting array of collectibles.

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What’s Happening:

If you missed out on some highly coveted Marvel collectibles inspired by the MCU, fear not, Disney Store has you covered! The online retailer has just added items to its lineup from the Marvel vault, making this a great time to grow your collection.

Replicas, display pieces, interactive accessories, and beyond bring the movies to life, allowing you to represent your favorite heroes, villains, and anti-heroes along every step of their journey.

Among the returning items are display masks, weapons, figures, and more, highlighting the stories and characters from the MCU, such as: Iron Man Thor Daredevil Spider-Man Wolverine

Epic replicas from the Marvel vault are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $149.99.

Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters with Light and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault | Disney Store

Daredevil Mask – Marvel Vault | Disney Store

Iron Man Mark I Arc Reactor with Lights – Marvel Vault | Disney Store

Thor Mjölnir Hammer with Lights and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault | Disney Store

Iron Man LXXX Electronic Helmet with Light and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault | Disney Store

Wolverine Claw for Kids | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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