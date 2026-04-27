New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 26-May 2

This week sees new offerings from Loungelfy, Nike, Madhappy, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," Columbia Sportswear, and much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

NEW! Star Wars LEGO Sets

LEGO® AT-RT Attack 75444 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® New Republic X-Wing Starfighter 75460 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

LEGO® Anzellan Starship 75445 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store

NEW! The Mandalorian and Grogu

Coming at 8am PT!

NEW! Toy Story

Pizza Planet Space Crane 22 oz. Water Bottle with Straw – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody Zip Hoodie for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story Denim Vest for Women | Disney Store

Woody's Boot Sculpted Mug – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody 33 oz. Travel Cup with Straw – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story Button Down Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Toy Story Aliens MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Woody and Bullseye Ringer T-Shirt for Men – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Toy Story Bath Set | Disney Store

Woody's Roundup Spirit Jersey® for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Toy Story Throw Blanket | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Baseball Jersey for Adults – Toy Story | Disney Store

NEW! Nike

Mickey Mouse Icon Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Mint Green | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Dri-Fit Golf Polo Dress for Women by Nike | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Women by Nike Golf – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Floral Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store

NEW! Ear Headbands

Shell Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Russell Ear Headband for Adults – Up | Disney Store

Stitch and Angel Ear Headband for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Tiana Ear Headband for Adults – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store

NEW! Loungefly

Lizzie McGuire Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store

NEW! Up

Russell Crossbody Bag – Up | Disney Store

Russell Backpack – Up | Disney Store

NEW! More Disney Fun

Stitch Headband Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Mini 2 1/2'' | Disney Store

Angel Headband Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Mini 2 1/2'' | Disney Store

Tow Mater Headband Plush – Cars – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Headband Plush – Cars – Mini 2 3/4'' | Disney Store

Stitch T-Shirt for Adults by Spirit Jersey® – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Donald Duck Plush with Blanket Pouch – Disney Babies – 11'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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