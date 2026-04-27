New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 26-May 2
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
NEW! Star Wars LEGO Sets
LEGO® AT-RT Attack 75444 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® New Republic X-Wing Starfighter 75460 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
LEGO® Anzellan Starship 75445 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
NEW! The Mandalorian and Grogu
Coming at 8am PT!
NEW! Toy Story
Pizza Planet Space Crane 22 oz. Water Bottle with Straw – Toy Story | Disney Store
Woody Zip Hoodie for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Toy Story Denim Vest for Women | Disney Store
Woody's Boot Sculpted Mug – Toy Story | Disney Store
Woody 33 oz. Travel Cup with Straw – Toy Story | Disney Store
Toy Story Button Down Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Toy Story Aliens MagicBand+ | Disney Store
Woody and Bullseye Ringer T-Shirt for Men – Toy Story | Disney Store
Toy Story T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Toy Story Bath Set | Disney Store
Woody's Roundup Spirit Jersey® for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Toy Story Throw Blanket | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Baseball Jersey for Adults – Toy Story | Disney Store
NEW! Nike
Mickey Mouse Icon Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Mint Green | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Icon Dri-Fit Golf Polo Dress for Women by Nike | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Women by Nike Golf – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Floral Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store
NEW! Ear Headbands
Shell Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Russell Ear Headband for Adults – Up | Disney Store
Stitch and Angel Ear Headband for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Tiana Ear Headband for Adults – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store
NEW! Loungefly
Lizzie McGuire Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store
NEW! Up
Russell Crossbody Bag – Up | Disney Store
Russell Backpack – Up | Disney Store
NEW! More Disney Fun
Stitch Headband Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Mini 2 1/2'' | Disney Store
Angel Headband Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Mini 2 1/2'' | Disney Store
Tow Mater Headband Plush – Cars – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Headband Plush – Cars – Mini 2 3/4'' | Disney Store
Stitch T-Shirt for Adults by Spirit Jersey® – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Donald Duck Plush with Blanket Pouch – Disney Babies – 11'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!