New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 5-11

This week brings graduation styles, character totes, ear headbands, Star Wars Day collections, and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.



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Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote – Large – Fantasia – Personalized – Exclusive | Disney Store

Zootopia 2 40 oz. Stainless Steel Cruiser Cup with Straw by Corkcicle | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Fantasyland Castle Trivet – Mousewares | Disney Store

Sally Cuddleez Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Large 24'' | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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