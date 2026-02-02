New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 1-7

This week brings a WDW Retro Collection, syles from Her Universe, swimwear, a new Loungefly and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, February 2, 2026

NEW! Walt Disney World Retro Collection

Walt Disney World Collegiate T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Collegiate Shorts for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Collegiate Henley Hoodie for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Collegiate Rugby Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Collegiate Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Collegiate Raglan T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Athletic Shorts for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

NEW! Nike Apparel

Minnie Mouse Icon Dri-Fit Tour Polo Shirt for Women by Nike Golf | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Dri-Fit Tour Blade Polo Shirt for Women by Nike Golf | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Tour Half-Zip Pullover by Nike for Men | Disney Store

NEW! Her Universe

Disney Princess Active Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disney Princess Ruffle Skort for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disney Princess Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

NEW! Summer and Swim Styles

Woody Swim Trunks for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody Costume Rash Guard for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Deluxe Swimsuit for Girls – Three-Piece | Disney Store

Star Wars Swim Trunks for Kids | Disney Store

R2-D2 Rash Guard for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store

Anna Swimwear Set for Girls – Two-Piece – Frozen | Disney Store

Disney Princess Swimsuit for Girls – Two-Piece | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Pink Polka Dot Swimsuit for Girls | Disney Store

Ariel Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

NEW! Bags and Bag Charms

Stitch Coin Purse Bag Charm – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Loungefly Sling Bag and Coin Purse – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Plush Coin Purse Bag Charm – Black | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Plush Coin Purse Bag Charm – Mocha | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Grape Soda Bottlecap Coin Purse Bag Charm – Up | Disney Store

NEW! More Disney Fun

Marvel Puzzle | Disney Store

Disney it's a small world Costume for Kids | Disney Store

Mochi Cuddleez Plush – Big Hero 6 – 26'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Smiling Ear to Ear'' MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Hip Pack – Zootopia | Disney Store

Disney it's a small world Wand | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!