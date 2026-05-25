New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 24-30
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, May 25, 2026
NEW! Her Universe Resorts Collection
Disneyland Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Tank Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Marquee Sweater for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
NEW! Winnie the Pooh Spirit Jersey for Kids
Winnie the Pooh Spirit Jersey® for Kids | Disney Store
NEW! Pet Parent Graphic Tees
Disney Dogs ''Best Dog Dad Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Disney Cats ''Best Cat Mom Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. ''Mom'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Disney Cats ''Best Cat Dad Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Disney Dogs ''Best Dog Mom Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Toy Story Backpack
Toy Story Backpack | Disney Store
NEW! Spider-Man Costume
Spidey Costume with Sound for Kids – Spidey and His Amazing Friends | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- $30 Cuddleez Plush | Select Styles
- 25% Off Drinkware | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- Free Pixar Ball Jewelry Box With purchase of four Toy Story charms by Pandora.
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!