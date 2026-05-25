New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 24-30

Check out new styles from Her Universe, Winnie the Pooh blind box collectibles, a "Toy Story" backpack for kids, and so much more.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, May 25, 2026

NEW! Her Universe Resorts Collection

Disneyland Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Tank Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Marquee Sweater for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

NEW! Winnie the Pooh Spirit Jersey for Kids

Winnie the Pooh Spirit Jersey® for Kids | Disney Store

NEW! Pet Parent Graphic Tees

Disney Dogs ''Best Dog Dad Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Disney Cats ''Best Cat Mom Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. ''Mom'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Disney Cats ''Best Cat Dad Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

Disney Dogs ''Best Dog Mom Ever'' T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Toy Story Backpack

Toy Story Backpack | Disney Store

NEW! Spider-Man Costume

Spidey Costume with Sound for Kids – Spidey and His Amazing Friends | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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