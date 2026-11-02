New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 1-7
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, November 2, 2026
NEW! Disney Parks Art Gallery
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Super 8'' Mug by Darren Wilson | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Super 8'' Journal by Darren Wilson | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Tea Time'' Journal by Scooter – Mad Tea Party | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Tea Time'' Mug by Scooter – Mad Tea Party | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''A Magical Day with Friends'' Mug by Joey Chou | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''A Magical Day with Friends'' Journal by Joey Chou – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Constance Hatchaway ''Constance: The Bride'' Mug by Jasmine Becket-Griffith – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store
Constance Hatchaway ''Constance: The Bride'' Journal by Jasmine Becket-Griffith – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Artwork
Figment
Figment ''One Colorful Spark'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Figment ''Figment Expressions'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Figment ''Figment's World Tour: Volume 1'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Doggett – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Figment ''One Little Spark'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Tan – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Figment ''Just a Little Spark'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Figment ''Figment Stained Glass'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Orange Bird
Orange Bird ''Orange Bird Stained Glass'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Orange Bird ''Orange Bird Castle'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Orange Bird ''Orange Paints Orange'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Orange Bird ''Jumpin' Juice'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Dom Corona – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Orange Bird ''The Original Orange Bird'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Tan – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Mickey and Friends
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''The Sensational Six'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Hug Me'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
NEW! Holiday Shop
Winter Wishes
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Appetizer Plate Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Stem Glass | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Photo Frame – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Light-Up House Figure | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse 'Tis the Season Bowl – Small | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Placemat | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Napkin Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Glass | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Holiday Stocking | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Fold Out Greeting Card – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Table Runner | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Warm Wishes Holiday Tree Skirt | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Salt and Pepper Set | Disney Store
Holiday Hats and Ear Headbands
Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Beanie – Disneyland – Green | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Bucket Hat for Adults – Black Cherry | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Beanie – Walt Disney World – Green | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Bucket Hat for Adults – Cream | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Reindeer Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie Beanie for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Faux Shearling Ear Headband with Corduroy Bow for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Snowflake Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband – Pink Peppermint | Disney Store
Logo Collection
Disneyland Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store
Disney Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store
Jewelry
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar | Disney Store
NEW! Kids' Sleepwear
Mickey Mouse PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Cars PJ PALS for Boys | Disney Store
NEW! Loungefly
Mickey Mouse Woven Faux Leather Loungefly Mini Backpack – Blue | Disney Store
NEW! Journals
Cinderella & Beauty and the Beast Storybook Journal | Disney Store
Jungle Cruise & The Haunted Mansion Storybook Journal | Disney Store
Alice in Wonderland & Peter Pan Storybook Journal | Disney Store
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs & Sleeping Beauty Storybook Journal | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!