New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 1-7

Shop the latest Disney selections including artwork, Holiday Shop arrivals, accessories, jewelry and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, November 2, 2026

NEW! Disney Parks Art Gallery

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Super 8'' Mug by Darren Wilson | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Super 8'' Journal by Darren Wilson | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Tea Time'' Journal by Scooter – Mad Tea Party | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Tea Time'' Mug by Scooter – Mad Tea Party | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''A Magical Day with Friends'' Mug by Joey Chou | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''A Magical Day with Friends'' Journal by Joey Chou – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Constance Hatchaway ''Constance: The Bride'' Mug by Jasmine Becket-Griffith – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store

Constance Hatchaway ''Constance: The Bride'' Journal by Jasmine Becket-Griffith – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Artwork

Figment

Figment ''One Colorful Spark'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Figment ''Figment Expressions'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Figment ''Figment's World Tour: Volume 1'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Doggett – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Figment ''One Little Spark'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Tan – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Figment ''Just a Little Spark'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Figment ''Figment Stained Glass'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Orange Bird

Orange Bird ''Orange Bird Stained Glass'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Orange Bird ''Orange Bird Castle'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Orange Bird ''Orange Paints Orange'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Orange Bird ''Jumpin' Juice'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Dom Corona – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Orange Bird ''The Original Orange Bird'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Tan – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''The Sensational Six'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Hug Me'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

NEW! Holiday Shop

Winter Wishes

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Appetizer Plate Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Stem Glass | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Photo Frame – 4'' x 6'' | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Light-Up House Figure | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse 'Tis the Season Bowl – Small | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Placemat | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Napkin Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Glass | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Winter Wishes Holiday Stocking | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Fold Out Greeting Card – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Holiday Table Runner | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Warm Wishes Holiday Tree Skirt | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Wishes Salt and Pepper Set | Disney Store

Holiday Hats and Ear Headbands

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Beanie – Disneyland – Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Bucket Hat for Adults – Black Cherry | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Beanie – Walt Disney World – Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Faux Shearling Bucket Hat for Adults – Cream | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Reindeer Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie Beanie for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Faux Shearling Ear Headband with Corduroy Bow for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Snowflake Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband – Pink Peppermint | Disney Store

Logo Collection

Disneyland Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Disney Logo Holiday Zip Hoodie for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Jewelry

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar | Disney Store

NEW! Kids' Sleepwear

Mickey Mouse PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Cars PJ PALS for Boys | Disney Store

NEW! Loungefly

Mickey Mouse Woven Faux Leather Loungefly Mini Backpack – Blue | Disney Store

NEW! Journals

Cinderella & Beauty and the Beast Storybook Journal | Disney Store

Jungle Cruise & The Haunted Mansion Storybook Journal | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland & Peter Pan Storybook Journal | Disney Store

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs & Sleeping Beauty Storybook Journal | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



