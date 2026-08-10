New Merchandise at Disney Store August 9-15
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, August 10, 2026
NEW! Fall Plush and Keychains
Plush
Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 11'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Pluto ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Stitch ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Eeyore ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Keychains
Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Halloween Styles
Accessories and Jewelry
Halloween Bat Ear headband for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ghost Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ghost Pendant Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Halloween Cats and Dogs
Maleficent Cat Halloween T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween T-Shirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store
Pluto Halloween T-Shirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween 30 oz. Stainless Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | Disney Store
Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Packable Tote Bag | Disney Store
Kids' Costumes
Tigger Costume with Sound for Kids – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Costume with Sound for Kids | Disney Store
Darth Vader Adaptive Costume for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store
NEW! Headband Plush
Elsa Headband Plush – Frozen – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
Rajah Headband Plush – Aladdin – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
Olaf Headband Plush – Frozen – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
Jasmine Headband Plush – Aladdin – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
Chip Headband Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
Belle Headband Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Mini 3'' | Disney Store
NEW! 2027 Calendar
Disney Parks 2027 Poster Calendar by Jerrod Maruyama – Disney Artist Showcase | Disney Store
NEW! Cruisers
The Happiest Cruiser – Disney Racers | Disney Store
Toad Buggy – Disney Racers | Disney Store
Cheshire Purrrowler – Disney Racers | Disney Store
Grid Runner – Disney Racers | Disney Store
Goofy Monorail Dragster & Main Street Express – Disney Racers Set | Disney Store
Swashbucklin' Speedster – Disney Racers | Disney Store
NEW! Figurines
Caterpillar Garden Gnome Figure – Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary | Disney Store
Shovel Bird Garden Gnome Figure – Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary | Disney Store
NEW! Cutie Ghost Collection
Accessories
Minnie Mouse Big Face Halloween Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Hair Clip | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Halloween Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost ''Hey Boo'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Ear Headband | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Shoulder Plush – 16'' | Disney Store
Apparel
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Disneyland | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Home
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mug | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Meal Set – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Light and Sound Bubble Cutie Ghost | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Decor | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pastel Pumpkin Light-Up Decor | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern – Small | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Pillow | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Throw | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!