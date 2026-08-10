New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 9-15

Get ready for Halloween with seasonal plush, accessories, and the Disney Dogs and Cats collection, plus BÉIS bags make their debut, blind box collectibles drop and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.



Monday, August 10, 2026

Fall Plush and Keychains

Plush

Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 11'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Pluto ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Stitch ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Eeyore ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Keychains

Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Halloween Styles

Accessories and Jewelry

Halloween Bat Ear headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ghost Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ghost Pendant Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Halloween Cats and Dogs

Maleficent Cat Halloween T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween T-Shirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store

Pluto Halloween T-Shirt for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween 30 oz. Stainless Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Packable Tote Bag | Disney Store

Kids' Costumes

Tigger Costume with Sound for Kids – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Costume with Sound for Kids | Disney Store

Darth Vader Adaptive Costume for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store

Headband Plush

Elsa Headband Plush – Frozen – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

Rajah Headband Plush – Aladdin – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

Olaf Headband Plush – Frozen – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

Jasmine Headband Plush – Aladdin – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

Chip Headband Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

Belle Headband Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Mini 3'' | Disney Store

2027 Calendar

Disney Parks 2027 Poster Calendar by Jerrod Maruyama – Disney Artist Showcase | Disney Store

Cruisers

The Happiest Cruiser – Disney Racers | Disney Store

Toad Buggy – Disney Racers | Disney Store

Cheshire Purrrowler – Disney Racers | Disney Store

Grid Runner – Disney Racers | Disney Store

Goofy Monorail Dragster & Main Street Express – Disney Racers Set | Disney Store

Swashbucklin' Speedster – Disney Racers | Disney Store

Figurines

Caterpillar Garden Gnome Figure – Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary | Disney Store

Shovel Bird Garden Gnome Figure – Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary | Disney Store

Cutie Ghost Collection

Accessories

Minnie Mouse Big Face Halloween Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Hair Clip | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Halloween Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Bag Charm by Little Words Project | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost ''Hey Boo'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Ear Headband | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Shoulder Plush – 16'' | Disney Store

Apparel

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Disneyland | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Home

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mug | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Meal Set – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Light and Sound Bubble Cutie Ghost | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Decor | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pastel Pumpkin Light-Up Decor | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern – Small | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Pillow | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Throw | Disney Store

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

NEW! Disney Pins

Pinocchio Slider Pin – Disney Magical Theater – Limited Edition



DuckTales Cast Pin | Disney Store

Beauty and the Beast Cast Pin | Disney Store

The Great Mouse Detective Cast Pin | Disney Store

Disney Cats and Dogs Halloween Series Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Jacket

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Zip Jacket for Toddlers | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

$20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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