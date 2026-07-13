New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 12-18
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, July 13, 2026
NEW! Friends and Family Sale - Final Day
Enjoy savings up 25% Off Sitewide With Code: DISNEYPAL
Snow White Costume for Kids | Disney Store
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store
The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Disney x Formula 1® British 2026 Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store
NEW! Toy Story Crocs
Toy Story Alien Clogs for Kids by Crocs | Disney Store
Woody Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story | Disney Store
NEW! Haunted Mansion Tumbler
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Starbucks® Travel Tumbler | Disney Store
NEW! Mickey Mouse & Friends Mystery Figures
Mickey Mouse and Friends at the Disney Parks Mystery Figure | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!