New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 12-18

This week Disney Store celebrates the 75th anniversary of "Alice in Wonderland," welcomes Parks-inspired figures and snow globes, and much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, July 13, 2026

NEW! Friends and Family Sale - Final Day

Enjoy savings up 25% Off Sitewide With Code: DISNEYPAL

Snow White Costume for Kids | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1® British 2026 Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store

NEW! Toy Story Crocs

Toy Story Alien Clogs for Kids by Crocs | Disney Store

Woody Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story | Disney Store

NEW! Haunted Mansion Tumbler

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Starbucks® Travel Tumbler | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse & Friends Mystery Figures

Mickey Mouse and Friends at the Disney Parks Mystery Figure | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.

30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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