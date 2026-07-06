New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 5-11

Halloween is here, Haunted Mansion is back with more must-haves, and StanDs from Japan make their debut!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

NEW! Toy Story StanDs

Woody stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Andy stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Rex stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6'' | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

Sid stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6'' | Disney Store

Bo Peep stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Toy Story Alien stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 4'' | Disney Store

Hamm stanDs Plush – Toy Story – Disney Store Japan – 4'' | Disney Store

NEW! Ear Headbands

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Lavender | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequin Cotton Candy Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Aurora Tiara Plush Headband and Wristband Set for Kids – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Plush Ears Headband and Wristband Set for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Faux Leather Baseball Cap for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Faux Leather Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Holiday Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disney ''Where Dreams Come True'' Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Logo Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disneyland Marquee Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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