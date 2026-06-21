New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 21-27

This week welcomes new fashions, toys, and home accents with a touch of Disney magic.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Sunday, June 21, 2026

NEW! Starbucks Matcha Tumbler

Disney Parks 24 oz. Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

NEW! Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering

Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Collectible Card Game – Collector Booster | Disney Store

Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Collectible Card Game – Collector Boosters Box | Disney Store

Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Collectible Card Game – Bundle | Disney Store

Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Collectible Card Game – Commander Deck Bundle | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!