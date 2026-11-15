New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 15-21

Check out the latest offerings for fans including, Life Day collectibles, the Winter Vibes collection, "The Muppet Christmas Carol" plush set, and so much more.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Sunday, November 15, 2026

NEW! Star Wars Life Day Gifts - Coming Soon

Shop new Lightsaber Hilts, Lightsabers, helmets, and Grogu animatronic on Tuesday, November 17th at 8 a.m. PT. Be sure to bookmark these links and log into your Disney account so you're ready to shop on Life Day!

Shaak Ti Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars | Disney Store

Kit Fitso Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Ezra Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars Rebels – Limited Edition | Disney Store

LIGHTSABER Blade 31'' – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

LIGHTSABER Blade 26'' – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Grogu Animatronic Figure – Star Wars – Limited Edition | Disney Store

K-2SO Premium Electronic Head with Lights and Sounds – Star Wars – Galactic Archive Series | Disney Store

Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet for Adults – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Star Wars Phase II Clone Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store

Imperial Death Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store

Shoretrooper Premium Electronic Helmet by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Black Series | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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