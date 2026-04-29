Celebrate Your Disney Summer with Apparel Collections from Nike and Columbia
Your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, and who better to help with your fashion quest than Disney Store? This week its added new styles from Nike and Columbia Sportswear.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney is no stranger to fashion collabs with beloved brands, and their relationships with Nike and Columbia Sportswear continue to remain strong.
- This summer, both companies have unveiled new designs featuring Disney characters on a variety of styles to match your activity preferences.
- Nike has polo shirts, hats, and pullovers for the golf lover, while Columbia leans into button down and long-sleeve shirts, and shorts, featuring built-in sun protection. These styles are perfect for your outdoor adventures of land or aquatic variety!
- Nike and Columbia Sportswear collections are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $69.99-$99.99.
Nike
Mickey Mouse Icon Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Mint Green | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Icon Dri-Fit Golf Polo Dress for Women by Nike | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Women by Nike Golf – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Floral Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store
Columbia Sportswear
Mickey Mouse PFG Terminal Tackle™ Long Sleeve Shirt for Kids by Columbia | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse PFG Terminal Tackle™ Long Sleeve Shirt for Adults by Columbia | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse PFG Rambler™ Swim Trunks for Adults by Columbia | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse PFG Super Slack Tide™ Button Down Shirt for Adults by Columbia | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!