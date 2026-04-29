Celebrate Your Disney Summer with Apparel Collections from Nike and Columbia

Bring Mickey and friends along on your outdoor adventures!

Your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, and who better to help with your fashion quest than Disney Store? This week its added new styles from Nike and Columbia Sportswear.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



What’s Happening:

Disney is no stranger to fashion collabs with beloved brands, and their relationships with Nike and Columbia Sportswear continue to remain strong.

This summer, both companies have unveiled new designs featuring Disney characters on a variety of styles to match your activity preferences.

Nike has polo shirts, hats, and pullovers for the golf lover, while Columbia leans into button down and long-sleeve shirts, and shorts, featuring built-in sun protection. These styles are perfect for your outdoor adventures of land or aquatic variety!

Nike and Columbia Sportswear collections are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $69.99-$99.99.

Nike

Mickey Mouse Icon Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Mint Green | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Dri-Fit Golf Polo Dress for Women by Nike | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Women by Nike Golf – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Floral Performance Dri-FIT Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store

Columbia Sportswear

Mickey Mouse PFG Terminal Tackle™ Long Sleeve Shirt for Kids by Columbia | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse PFG Terminal Tackle™ Long Sleeve Shirt for Adults by Columbia | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse PFG Rambler™ Swim Trunks for Adults by Columbia | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse PFG Super Slack Tide™ Button Down Shirt for Adults by Columbia | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



