Disney Store Parks Soccer Jerseys - The Perfect Kickoff to Summer

With summertime on the horizon, Disney Store is adding some sporty looks to its apparel lineup and today sees the arrival of Parks Soccer Jerseys. Fans can rep their favorite Disney destination and be ready for a friendly game on the go.

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What’s Happening:

Disney fans can gear up for fun in the sun while dressing in athlesiure wear inspired by the global sport of soccer. Today at Disney Store, guests can shop a wave of new jerseys themed to popular destinations: Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

Each shirt features a traditional V-neck collar with flattened flaps to add some dimension to the overall look. The shirts have a solid base color, have twin stripes down the front, and are decorated with the resort name written across the chest.

A small patch on the upper right shoulder looks like a standard team icon, but for this collection, it’s Disney’s beloved castles that decorate the space. Finally, small Mickey Mouse heads are dotted along the left half of the jersey as another reminder that your favorite team is Disney!

The shirt styles are unisex, making them accessible to guests across a variety of sizes and fashion preferences. They pair well with jeans, khakis, shorts, athletic skirts, and more.

The Disney Parks Soccer Jerseys will be available at Disney Store on April 6.

Walt Disney World Soccer Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disneyland Soccer Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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