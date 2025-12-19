Play Monster Showcases New Disney Games and Creative Play Sets at Toy Fair

PlayMonster brought plenty of Disney-fueled fun to Toy Fair, showcasing a lineup of creative and family-friendly games designed to spark imagination, laughter, and a little friendly competition. From classic fashion design reimagined with Disney Princess flair to fast-paced party games and kid-friendly trivia, these PlayMonster offerings highlight hands-on play experiences that bring favorite Disney characters off the screen and onto the table—perfect for game nights, rainy afternoons, and holiday gift lists alike.

Fashion Plates Disney Princess ($27.99) brings classic mix-and-match creativity to Disney’s most beloved heroines, letting young designers create custom looks for Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Snow White, Cinderella, and Tiana. Using the included drawing tablet and six double-sided fashion plates, kids can layer different tops, skirts, and accessories, then rub over the design with crayons to reveal a complete outfit. Once removed from the tablet, designs can be colored in and finished with sticker accents for extra flair. The all-in-one set includes the tablet, fashion plates, crayon holder, rubbing crayons, coloring crayons, a paper storage folio with instructions, 20 sheets of paper, and two sticker sheets, making it easy to jump right into imaginative play. Designed for ages 6+, it’s a creative throwback that blends Disney Princess magic with hands-on artistic fun.

Laughing Stitch Dice Game ($14.99) delivers fast-paced, giggle-filled family fun starring everyone’s favorite mischievous alien. Players sit in a circle, press Stitch’s belly to start the music, then roll the die to determine how Stitch should be passed—left, right, or across the circle—before time runs out. When Stitch suddenly bursts into laughter, the player holding him collects a ukulele token, and the game keeps going until all rounds are complete. The goal is to finish with the fewest tokens, keeping everyone involved from start to finish. Designed for two or more players ages 6+, the game includes an electronic Stitch that plays music and laughs, 20 tokens, a die, rules, and batteries, making it an easy-to-learn party game perfect for families and Stitch fans alike.

The Magical World of Disney Trivia: Kids Edition ($19.99) turns Disney knowledge into a colorful, kid-friendly game night experience. Featuring more than 600 trivia questions across Disney and Pixar movies and shows, the game is designed specifically for younger players, with picture-based cards that pair character images on one side with age-appropriate questions on the other. Players race around a Mickey Mouse–shaped gameboard, collecting Mickey Head tokens in different colors while playing as fan-favorite character movers like Mickey Mouse, Stitch, Simba, or the Green Alien. Ideal for two or more players ages 5+, the set includes the gameboard, 123 picture cards with 615 questions, 20 tokens, four character movers, a die, and simple instructions—making it an engaging and accessible way for kids to show off their Disney smarts.

PlayMonster’s 2022 Magical World of Disney Trivia game ($34.99) and its 2023 blue variation ($24.99) will soon be available in travel-friendly decks that come in a travel bag with a clip to hang on your bag. Get a jumpstart with the family-friendly board games now, and look for the on-the-go version in the future, perfect for your next Disney vacation destination.

Together, PlayMonster’s latest Disney-inspired releases strike a thoughtful balance between creativity, energy, and accessibility for younger players and families. Whether kids are designing dazzling Princess outfits, racing to pass a laughing Stitch before time runs out, or showing off their Disney knowledge with colorful trivia challenges, each game encourages shared play and big reactions. With travel-friendly trivia versions also on the way, PlayMonster continues to expand its Disney lineup with versatile options that fit just as well at home as they do on the go—making these titles easy additions to any Disney-loving family’s game collection.

