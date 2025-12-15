So Ready for Spring! Disney Store Unveils New Rainwear Collection for Kids
In just a few days, it'll officially be winter, so naturally, that means it's time to start thinking about the next season...Spring! With the arrival of Spring comes lots of rain, and Disney Store is rolling out a new rainwear collection to bring a bit of magic to your outdoor adventures.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is wishing guests a magical and happy Spring season, but if the weather delivers a lot of rain, they have the perfect outerwear and accessories to keep you dry, no matter what's happening in the sky.
- A new series of raincoats, boots, and umbrellas are now in stock, featuring favorite Disney characters like:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Disney Princesses
- Cars
- And More
- Fans can shop the latest rainwear collection available now at Disney Store.
Lightning McQueen Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Frozen Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Anna and Elsa Glitter Rain Jacket for Girls – Frozen | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Rain Boots for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Spider-Man Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Happy Holiday Savings
Take 25% Off $125+ and Free Standard Shipping with the Code: GIFT
Deals at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Holiday Cheer Select Styles | Prices as Marked
- 40% Off Ornaments Select Styles | Prices as Marked
- $20 Kids Backpacks - orig. $34.99 | Select Styles
- Guests can also pick up plush, accessories, and collectibles at a discount with any purchase such as:
Free Gift with Purchase
- Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!