So Ready for Spring! Disney Store Unveils New Rainwear Collection for Kids

Bring on the rain! These styles will keep you dry while you celebrate your favorite Disney characters.

In just a few days, it'll officially be winter, so naturally, that means it's time to start thinking about the next season...Spring! With the arrival of Spring comes lots of rain, and Disney Store is rolling out a new rainwear collection to bring a bit of magic to your outdoor adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is wishing guests a magical and happy Spring season, but if the weather delivers a lot of rain, they have the perfect outerwear and accessories to keep you dry, no matter what's happening in the sky.

A new series of raincoats, boots, and umbrellas are now in stock, featuring favorite Disney characters like: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Disney Princesses Cars And More

Fans can shop the latest rainwear collection available now at Disney Store.

Lightning McQueen Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Frozen Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store

Anna and Elsa Glitter Rain Jacket for Girls – Frozen | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Rain Boots for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Spider-Man Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store

