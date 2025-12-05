Mini Robots, Major Fun: Discover Disney's Newest Collectibles from Robosen

Celebrate your favorite characters from "Toy Story" and "WALL•E"!

Robosen is joining in on the celebration of Toy Story's 30th anniversary by bringing PIXAR Robotic Mini Action Figures to Disney Store. Fans can collect select characters from Toy Story and WALL•E.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Roboesn introduced the world to their interactive Buzz Lightyear figure that was part collectible, part toy, and fully awesome. Now they're bringing more Toy Story charm to fans of all ages with their assortment of Pixar Robotic Mini action figures.

Each figure comes with a simple base equipped with a speaker and audio features. If you don't want the full tech experience, this base is perfect as the elevated display for your Toy Story pals.

The Robosen Pixar action figures are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $149.99-$699.99.

Toy Story Robotic Mini Action Figure Set by Robosen – 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear and Rex Robotic Mini Action Figure Set by Robosen – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody and Jessie Robotic Mini Action Figure Set by Robosen – Toy Story | Disney Store

WALL•E and EVE Robotic Mini Action Figure Set by Robosen | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Robotic Action Figure by Robosen – Toy Story | Disney Store

