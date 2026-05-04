Star Wars Day 2026: Shop Dorid Factory Figures, PANDORA Charms, and Home Goods at Disney Store
Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new home goods, jewelry from PANDORA, Droid Factory figures, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up.
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What’s Happening:
- Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.
- Among the exciting new offerings is the BDX Droid Factory Figure Set that has four colorful assistants inspired by their appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Those looking for something a bit more personal, there are new charms from PANDORA that also focus on The Mandalorian, the Rebel logo, Grogu, and quotes like “you’re my only hope.”
- Fans can also collect home goods, such as the Mythosaur mug that features a 3-D mythosaur skull on one side and “Mandalore | Outer Rim” on the other.
- Shop the latest Star Wars-inspired figures, jewelry, and home goods. Select items are available now, and other styles will arrive at 8 a.m. PT.
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – 10'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Star Wars: The Razor Crest and X-Wing Set – Micro Galaxy Squadron
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Puzzle
The Mandalorian and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox
Imperial Remnant AT-AT Radio Control Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Clang Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
PANDORA
R2-D2 Charm by Pandora – Star Wars
The Mandalorian Helmet Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Grogu Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Princess Leia and R2-D2 Charm by Pandora – Star Wars
Everything Star Wars Day
Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!