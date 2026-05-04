Star Wars Day 2026: Shop Dorid Factory Figures, PANDORA Charms, and Home Goods at Disney Store

There's something here for every Star Wars fan!

Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new home goods, jewelry from PANDORA, Droid Factory figures, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up.

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What’s Happening:

Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.

Among the exciting new offerings is the BDX Droid Factory Figure Set that has four colorful assistants inspired by their appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Those looking for something a bit more personal, there are new charms from PANDORA that also focus on The Mandalorian, the Rebel logo, Grogu, and quotes like “you’re my only hope.”

Fans can also collect home goods, such as the Mythosaur mug that features a 3-D mythosaur skull on one side and “Mandalore | Outer Rim” on the other.

Shop the latest Star Wars-inspired figures, jewelry, and home goods. Select items are available now, and other styles will arrive at 8 a.m. PT.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – 10'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars: The Razor Crest and X-Wing Set – Micro Galaxy Squadron

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Puzzle

The Mandalorian and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

Imperial Remnant AT-AT Radio Control Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Clang Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

PANDORA

R2-D2 Charm by Pandora – Star Wars

The Mandalorian Helmet Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Grogu Bead Charm by Pandora – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Princess Leia and R2-D2 Charm by Pandora – Star Wars

Everything Star Wars Day

Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!