Toast to the Summer Season with the Starbucks Matcha Tumbler!

I'm here for the glitter accents!

If your drinkware collection could benefit from something new and noteworthy, then the Starbucks Matcha Collection is perfect for you! Dropping today at Disney Store is an assortment of Parks-themed tumblers and mugs inspired by the tasty flavors of matcha.





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What’s Happening:

Starbucks and Disney are serious about your hydration goals and want to help you achieve them, with cute accessories in hand!

The new Starbucks Matcha Tumbler has arrived at Disney Store, featuring a playful pattern of Parks icons and matcha goodies. The color palette consists of green, purple, and white hues that are perfect for the summer season.

The design includes the Fantasyland Castle, Mickey Mouse ear hats, Minnie ear headbands, all highlighted with glitter accents. On the back, it reads, " The Starbucks Coffee Company."

Guests can shop the Starbucks Matcha Tumbler available now at Disney Store. It sells for $34.99.

Disney Parks 24 oz. Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Twist tight cap with straw hole and silicone seal ring

Matching straw with flared bottom

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Not intended for hot beverages

Do not store or carry carbonated drinks

Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof

Acrylic

Approx. 11'' H x 4'' Diameter

Holds 24 oz.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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