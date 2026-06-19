Toast to the Summer Season with the Starbucks Matcha Tumbler!
If your drinkware collection could benefit from something new and noteworthy, then the Starbucks Matcha Collection is perfect for you! Dropping today at Disney Store is an assortment of Parks-themed tumblers and mugs inspired by the tasty flavors of matcha.
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What’s Happening:
- Starbucks and Disney are serious about your hydration goals and want to help you achieve them, with cute accessories in hand!
- The new Starbucks Matcha Tumbler has arrived at Disney Store, featuring a playful pattern of Parks icons and matcha goodies. The color palette consists of green, purple, and white hues that are perfect for the summer season.
- The design includes the Fantasyland Castle, Mickey Mouse ear hats, Minnie ear headbands, all highlighted with glitter accents. On the back, it reads, "The Starbucks Coffee Company."
- Guests can shop the Starbucks Matcha Tumbler available now at Disney Store. It sells for $34.99.
Disney Parks 24 oz. Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store
- Twist tight cap with straw hole and silicone seal ring
- Matching straw with flared bottom
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Not intended for hot beverages
- Do not store or carry carbonated drinks
- Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof
- Acrylic
- Approx. 11'' H x 4'' Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!