Catch a Wave! The Stitch Surf Summer Collection Has Styles for the Whole Ohana

Your summertime adventures will be even more fun with Stitch at your side!

It’s the summer of Stitch! Everyone’s favorite troublemaker is the star of a new collection at Disney Store, and he’s sporting styles for the whole family!

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What’s Happening:

Are you ready to hit the beach, catch a wave, or play in the sand? Disney Store has the perfect apparel for your adventures with its brand new Stitch Surf Summer Collection!

Inspired by Experiment 626, this wild, bold, and playful series features designs for all ages, so the whole “ohana” can get in on the fun.

Stitch can be spotted throughout the line that includes: Hoodies Pullovers T-Shirts Dresses And More!

To match the theme of the collection, Stitch isn’t always presented in blue, but rather blends in with pastel pinks, oranges, and yellows. It’s cute and helps set the tone for a summer filled with family fun.

The Stitch Surf Summer Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99-$79.99.

Kids

Stitch Surf T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Zip Hoodie for Kids – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Aloha Dress for Girls – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Aloha Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Swim Shorts for Boys – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store



Adults

Stitch Surf Aloha Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Hybrid Swim Shorts for Men – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Aloha Dress for Women – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch Surf T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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