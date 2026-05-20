Catch a Wave! The Stitch Surf Summer Collection Has Styles for the Whole Ohana
It’s the summer of Stitch! Everyone’s favorite troublemaker is the star of a new collection at Disney Store, and he’s sporting styles for the whole family!
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What’s Happening:
- Are you ready to hit the beach, catch a wave, or play in the sand? Disney Store has the perfect apparel for your adventures with its brand new Stitch Surf Summer Collection!
- Inspired by Experiment 626, this wild, bold, and playful series features designs for all ages, so the whole “ohana” can get in on the fun.
- Stitch can be spotted throughout the line that includes:
- Hoodies
- Pullovers
- T-Shirts
- Dresses
- And More!
- To match the theme of the collection, Stitch isn’t always presented in blue, but rather blends in with pastel pinks, oranges, and yellows. It’s cute and helps set the tone for a summer filled with family fun.
- The Stitch Surf Summer Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $24.99-$79.99.
Kids
Stitch Surf T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Zip Hoodie for Kids – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Aloha Dress for Girls – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Aloha Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Swim Shorts for Boys – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Adults
Stitch Surf Aloha Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Hybrid Swim Shorts for Men – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Aloha Dress for Women – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Stitch Surf T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!