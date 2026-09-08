"The Last Man at the Happiest Place on Earth" Imagines a Lone Cast Member Keeping Walt Disney World Alive

A new novel from our own Bill Gowsell explores survival, isolation and keeping the magic alive after one Cast Member finds himself alone at Walt Disney World.

Laughing Place contributor Bill Gowsell has written a new novel imagining what it would be like to be The Last Man at the Happiest Place on Earth.

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What’s Happening:

Laughing Place's Bill Goswell's new novel imagines a haunting scenario at the Most Magical Place on Earth: what would happen if one Cast Member suddenly found himself alone at Walt Disney World?

The Last Man at the Happiest Place on Earth follows Jim, who returns to work at the Magic Kingdom after spending a week sick with a mysterious virus.

Running late for work, Jim initially fails to notice something is terribly wrong. When he arrives at the normally bustling Magic Kingdom, he discovers empty streets, complete silence and no guests or fellow Cast Members anywhere to be found.

Jim soon realizes that the same virus he barely survived has apparently killed everyone else, leaving him to navigate a world without other people.

While Walt Disney World provides Jim with many of the necessities for survival — including food and thousands of empty hotel rooms — the larger challenge becomes finding a reason to keep going.

As days turn into weeks and months, Jim begins to find that purpose in his former workplace.

Believing himself to be the last Cast Member at Walt Disney World, Jim takes it upon himself to keep the magic alive, attempting to care for a massive resort that normally requires thousands of Cast Members to operate each day.

The premise puts an eerie spin on the familiar sights of Walt Disney World, contrasting the resort's typically crowded parks and hotels with the isolation of a post-apocalyptic world.

The Last Man at the Happiest Place on Earth is now available to order through Amazon.