Exclusive New Merchandise Collection Arrives at "The Lion King" on Broadway and Tour Locations
"No Worries" getting this collection...once you have your performance ticket.
A new collection of merchandise is now available exclusively at The Lion King on Broadway and North American tour locations.
What's Happening:
- Those who attend The Lion King on Broadway or on tour this summer will have the chance to get their hands on an exclusive Hakuna Matata merchandise collection.
- Exclusively at The Lion King on Broadway and on tour, the new collection is only available this summer, while supplies last.
- Bringing a bit of that "no worries" lifestyle and attitude, fans can enjoy a special collection featuring Timon and Pumbaa in bright orange and green colors.
- The collection includes shirts, towels, sandals, and water bottles, all of which can be seen throughout the photos.
- The merchandise can only be found at The Lion King on Broadway, and its touring performances.
- You can head over to the official site now and get tickets to The Lion King on Broadway and on tour for access to the exclusive new merchandise items.
The Lion King:
- The Lion King is one of Broadway's most successful and longest-running musicals. Based on the iconic 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, it opened on Broadway in 1997 and continues to play at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, and is also currently on a North American tour.
- Famous for its groundbreaking visual design, Director Julie Taymor took The Lion King and transformed the animal characters into a blend of actors, masks, puppets, and costumes rather than trying to make them look realistic.
- The opening number, "Circle of Life," is widely regarded as one of the most spectacular moments in Broadway history, with animals appearing throughout the theater and moving through the audience.
- Over its history, the show has won six Tony awards, including Best Musical, and has been seen by over 100 million people worldwide, remaining one of the highest-grossing entertainment productions every created.
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