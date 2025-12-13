Toy Fair 2025: Inside Just Play’s Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars Showcase

At Toy Fair 2025, Just Play showcased a wide-ranging lineup of Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars toys that are already shaping up to be standouts for the holiday gift-giving season. From interactive preschool playsets and collectible surprises to nostalgic classics with modern twists, the booth offered something for fans of all ages. Below is a closer look at the Disney items on display, highlighting what shoppers can expect to find on store shelves as the countdown to the holidays begins.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey & Minnie Mouse

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Deluxe Playset brings the colorful world of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ home with a sprawling, interactive 16-piece playset designed for imaginative preschool play. Featuring poseable Mickey, Minnie, and Donald figures alongside Pluto and Little Helper, kids can activate lights, sounds, and over 20 Mickey phrases while exploring the Wacky Tube elevator, Mousekedoer gears, slide, plane, and convertible. Packed with hands-on activities and character-driven play, the set is priced at $49.99, recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Jr. Oh, Toodles! Plush Mickey Mouse blends cuddly fun with interactive learning, inviting kids to solve problems, explore music, and “call” Mickey’s friends through three play modes. Press Mickey’s foot to activate Mouseketools challenges, musical instruments, or conversations with Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy via the light-up Toodles screen. Standing 11.25 inches tall and made with soft plush fabrics, this interactive toy is priced at $34.99, designed for ages 3+.

Minnie Mouse Colorfinity Feature Plush adds a glamorous, light-up twist to playtime with Minnie’s dazzling Colorfinity bow, which cycles through nine vibrant colors and sparkling patterns. Kids can help Minnie choose her look while she responds with over 40 phrases and sounds, reinforcing color recognition through interactive play. The 15-inch plush also includes a red-carpet-style backdrop for imaginative photo play. Priced at $34.99, the Colorfinity Minnie plush is recommended for ages 3+.

Minnie Mouse Rise & Shine Bowrista Set lets kids role-play as a café barista with a charming espresso machine playset featuring lights, sounds, Minnie phrases, and inflatable “coffee” cups powered by Just Play’s Wonderfill system. With mugs that fill and deflate, milk-frothing sounds, syrup accessories, and playful drink toppers, the set delivers café-style fun with a Minnie Mouse twist. The Bowrista Set is priced at $27.99, designed for ages 3+.

Disney Jr. Minnie Mouse Pet Hotel Playset offers a deluxe, four-story play experience inspired by Minnie’s Bow-Toons Pet Hotel, complete with rainbow lights, sounds, and Minnie phrases. Kids can explore guestrooms, dining spaces, a yoga studio, rooftop deck, playground, and spa while playing with poseable Minnie and Daisy figures plus three adorable pets. With a kid-powered elevator and built-in storage, this expansive set is priced at $64.99, recommended for ages 3+.

SuperKitties

Disney Junior SuperKitties Purr ‘N’ Play Playset puts preschoolers right in the middle of Kittydale with a two-level playset packed with lights, phrases, music, and show-inspired sound effects. Unfolding to reveal 20 inches of play space, the set includes articulated Hero Ginny, Kitten Ginny, and Cat Burglar figures, plus accessories like the SuperKitty Kit, Mission Control monitor, and yarn ball. A standout feature is the transformation chamber, where kids can drop Kitten Ginny in and watch Hero Ginny emerge. Priced at $39.99, the playset is recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Junior SuperKitties Purr ‘N’ Go Playset takes the adventure on the road with a colorful, cat-shaped vehicle featuring free-rolling wheels, a slide, elevator, lookout post, and interactive lights and sounds. The set includes articulated Bitsy and Buddy figures, robot pig pal Wiggles, and playful accessories like a ball pit, cat tower, and yarn ball for imaginative missions on the move. With built-in storage and rolling portability, the Purr ‘N’ Go Playset is priced at $39.97, designed for ages 3+.

Disney Jr. SuperKitties Small 8-inch Plush brings the heroic felines home in cuddly form, with Ginny, Buddy, Bitsy, and Sparks each available as soft, huggable plush toys. Perfect for imaginative play or cozy downtime, these plush characters let kids recreate adventures from the series or invent their own crime-fighting fun. Each plush is priced at $12.70, recommended for ages 2+.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Large Plush Jack Skellington delivers a striking, display-worthy take on the Pumpkin King, standing 19 inches tall in a shimmering black-and-silver suit complete with his signature bat bow tie. Crafted from velvety-soft mixed fabrics with embroidered and appliquéd details, this deluxe plush works equally well as a cuddly companion or a seasonal décor centerpiece that transitions effortlessly from Halloween through Christmas. Priced at $22.99, the large Jack Skellington plush is recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jumbo Mystery Capsule packs 10 frightfully fun surprises inside a reusable 9-inch Jack Skellington head, making unboxing part of the experience. Inside, fans will discover a mix of figures, clip-on charms, a plushie, stickers, ooze, a poster, and a fabric pouch, offering a variety of play and display options inspired by Halloween Town. Priced at $23.97, the Jumbo Mystery Capsule is designed for ages 3+.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collectible Plush turns spooky surprises into pocket-sized delights, with each casket-shaped blind box revealing a mini plush approximately 3.5 inches tall. Crafted from super-soft fabrics with embroidered and printed details, the collection features eight characters to discover, including Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie, and Santa Jack. This Amazon-exclusive bundle is priced at $11.99 for two, recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collectible Figures offer a festive twist on fan-favorite characters, with each blind box hiding a 2.5-inch figure accented with wintry details like snowballs and snowflakes. With 12 characters to collect — including chase variants — these small-scale figures are ideal for trading, stocking stuffers, or seasonal displays. Each figure is priced at $5.97, recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Weighted Plush delivers cozy, calming comfort with two fan-favorite characters: Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie. Each 12-inch plush weighs two pounds and is crafted from super-soft materials designed to provide gentle sensory comfort, making them ideal for quiet moments, travel, or bedtime snuggles. While Jack captures the Pumpkin King’s iconic look, Oogie Boogie brings his mischievous charm to the weighted plush lineup. Priced at $26.32, the weighted plush is recommended for ages 3+.

Stitch

Disney Stitch Jumbo Mystery Capsule delivers a surprise-filled unboxing experience inside a 9-inch Stitch-head container packed with 10 themed toys and activities inspired by Stitch’s favorite snacks. Inside, fans will find a 6-inch Tsum Tsum plush, mini figures, a squishy toy, backpack clip, puzzle, poster, stickers, and more, all housed in a reusable capsule that doubles as storage or display. Priced at $24.00, the Jumbo Mystery Capsule is recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Stitch That’s So Stitch Collectible Figures – Series 2 lets fans discover Stitch (and Angel) enthusiastically trying new hobbies, with each 2-inch figure revealed inside a pineapple-shaped blind capsule. Featuring 13 possible figures — including photographer, skateboarder, DJ, astronomer, and a rare metallic Stitch chase — these kawaii-style collectibles are ideal for play, display, or party favors. Priced at $9.99 for two, the figures are recommended for ages 3+.

Disney Stitch Plush offerings at the Just Play booth span everything from classic cuddle companions to playful, interactive designs. The standard Disney Stitch Plush delivers timeless comfort with soft, deluxe fabrics and a huggable size that works equally well for play or display, priced at $26.98 and recommended for ages 3+. For portable fun, the Disney Stitch Collectible Clip-On Mini Plush hides surprise 3.5-inch Stitch plushies inside pineapple-themed blind bags, each paired with an accessory reflecting Stitch’s many hobbies and a clip for backpacks or key rings. These mini plush collectibles are priced at $4.99, designed for ages 2+.

Interactive and snack-themed plush round out the lineup with added personality. The Disney Stitch Crack Me Up Stitch Plush Toy reacts to motion with giggles, shakes, and shimmies, encouraging active, laughter-filled play while still offering soft, cuddly appeal. Standing 11 inches tall, it’s priced at $21.99, recommended for ages 3+. Meanwhile, the Disney Stitch Small 7-inch Plush assortment adds whimsical food-themed flair, featuring Stitch and Angel holding oversized plush treats like tacos, avocados, and strawberries. Each snack-inspired plush is priced at $7.99, recommended for ages 2+.

Disney Munchlings

Disney Munchlings turn pretend play into a dessert-filled adventure with three themed playsets designed for imaginative storytelling and sweet surprises. The Disney Munchlings Mini Munch Bakery anchors the lineup with a 25-piece playset that includes display cases, a working sink for color-changing effects, and 10 dessert-scented 1-inch Munchlings figures, priced at $29.99. On wheels, the Disney Munchlings Ice Cream Cart features a light-up vending trike, five exclusive sweet-scented figures inspired by characters like Maleficent and Hades, and interactive color-reveal fun for $19.99. Rounding out the trio, the Disney Munchlings Candy Cart Playset offers a carnival-style pushcart with five candy-scented figures reimagined as lollipops and peppermints, priced at $11.49. Each playset encourages creative role play, features scented and color-changing collectibles, and is recommended for ages 3+, with all three designed to mix and match with other Disney Munchlings figures and displays (sold separately).

Disney Munchlings expand beyond playsets with collectible plush and figures designed to delight the senses. The Disney Munchlings Single-Serve Scented Collectible Plush arrive in ice-cream-cone blind boxes, each revealing a 4.5-inch Disney or Pixar character reimagined as a sweet or savory treat, complete with ultra-soft fabrics and playful scents; they’re priced at $15.99 for two and suitable for ages 0+. For miniature surprises, the Disney Munchlings Mini Munch Duos pack two 1-inch figures and accessories into each blind box, featuring color-change effects activated with water and priced at $4.90, recommended for ages 3+. Rounding out the assortment, the Disney Munchlings Squeeze-A-Munch Large Scented Plush line delivers extra-squishy comfort with dessert-inspired versions of characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Ursula, and Alien, each priced at $14.99, suitable for ages 0+, and designed for cuddling, collecting, or display.

Disney Doorables

Disney Doorables ADOORBS Dolls celebrate superfans with convention-inspired collectible dolls packed with accessories and personality. Each 5.5-inch ADOORBS doll arrives styled after a favorite Disney or Pixar character, complete with rooted hair, glittery eyes, and a themed outfit, plus an exclusive Doorables mini figure that clips onto a bag or lanyard. With surprise accessories revealed through multiple compartments, these fashion-forward collectibles are priced at $14.99, recommended for ages 5+.

Disney Doorables Squish’Alots Whatcha Gotcha Machine delivers tiny surprises through a retro-inspired vending machine that dispenses capsules filled with micro Doorables figures and stickers. Each blind package includes a themed machine topper, three squishy micro figures, and refillable capsules for repeated play and display. Priced at $9.99, the Whatcha Gotcha Machine is designed for ages 5+.

Disney Doorables Remember When Lil’ Moments Collection Peek offers a nostalgic twist on collecting by pairing classic characters with miniature “younger” versions hidden inside a camera-shaped capsule. Each set reveals four figures in two sizes, plus a collectible photo that can be used to create stackable diorama-style displays. Priced at $9.99, the Lil’ Moments Collection is recommended for ages 5+.

Star Wars Doorables

STAR WARS Doorables Squish Squadron brings galactic fun to Doorables collecting with a Sandcrawler-inspired blind box that dispenses five squishy mini figures at a time. Featuring 35 possible characters drawn from across Star Wars films and series — including Grogu, Rey, Finn, Jabba the Hutt, and chase figures inspired by Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren — these 1-inch collectibles are perfect for trading, displaying, and imaginative play. Priced at $9.27, the Squish Squadron set is recommended for ages 5+.

STAR WARS Doorables Galaxy Peek Series 3 expands the Doorables lineup with a cargo-drop blind capsule that reveals four mini figures from a collection of 25 inspired by iconic Star Wars films and series, including Return of the Jedi, Rogue One, Andor, and The Rise of Skywalker. Each figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall and features Doorables’ signature stylized design with glittery eyes, while the capsule itself doubles as a display piece. Collectors can chase rare and ultra-rare characters like Yaddle, Kit Fisto, Reva Sevander, Mon Mothma, K-2SO, Grogu, and more, along with special Kyber Crystal–inspired chase figures of Yoda, Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Rey rendered in jewel-toned translucent finishes. Priced at $7.79, Galaxy Peek Series 3 is recommended for ages 5+ and designed for collecting, trading, and display.

Disney Duckalooz

Disney Duckalooz Collectible Figures put a playful Disney spin on the classic rubber duck with character-inspired designs that are made for collecting, displaying, and imaginative fun. Each Duckalooz figure reimagines a beloved Disney or Pixar character as a stylized duck, blending recognizable details with a bright, whimsical aesthetic that makes them perfect for desk décor, bath time play, or collector shelves. Priced at $4.99 each, Duckalooz figures are recommended for ages 3+ and are available at select retailers carrying Just Play Disney collectibles.

Slinky

Celebrating Slinky’s 80th anniversary, the Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story Slinky Dog Pull Toy brings together classic toy nostalgia and Pixar charm. Inspired by the beloved Toy Story character and the original Slinky design, Slinky Dog features a coiled spring body, floppy ears, and a green collar, stretching and slinking along as kids pull him by his attached leash. Standing seven inches tall and extending from five to 14 inches long, this timeless pull toy encourages active, imaginative play for little ones. Priced at $44.69, Slinky Dog is recommended for ages 18 months+ and makes a fitting tribute to eight decades of Slinky fun.

Slinky Flips give the classic spring toy a playful, fidget-friendly twist with character-inspired designs that flip and slink in all directions. The Slinky Flips Mickey Mouse features a stylized Mickey head on one end and his iconic red pants and yellow shoes on the other, connected by a black-and-red Slinky center that delivers the signature springy motion and sound fans love. Standing 6 inches tall, Slinky Flips combine nostalgic toy fun with modern fidget appeal, making them easy to flip, stretch, and play with from any angle. The lineup also includes character variants inspired by Stitch and Spider-Man. Priced at $14.97, Slinky Flips are recommended for ages 5+ and make fun birthday or anytime surprises for Disney fans, Slinky enthusiasts, and collectors alike.

With its mix of beloved characters, imaginative play features, and collectibles designed for both kids and fans at heart, Just Play’s Disney lineup from Toy Fair 2025 offers no shortage of gift-worthy options heading into the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for preschoolers, collectors, or longtime Disney and Star Wars fans, these toys provide plenty of ways to bring a little extra magic to gift exchanges this year. For more highlights from the show floor, be sure to check out our full Toy Fair 2025 coverage right here on Laughing Place.

