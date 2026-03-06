Shop This Magical Deal: Take Up to 30% Off at Disney Store During Tiered Savings Event

New and favorite collections are on sale this weekend!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend that doesn’t require you to leave the house? How about swinging by Disney Store to shop their Tiered Savings event! Now through Sunday, guests can browse new arrivals and beloved favorites while enjoying savings Up to 30% Off sitewide and Free Shipping!

What’s Happening:

A fan favorite savings event has returned to Disney Store, and now’s the perfect time to stock up on magical merchandise you can only get from Disney.

Whether in need of accessories for your next trip to the Parks, shopping for thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or picking up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing, you won’t want to pass up these deals.

Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, March 8th.

Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off and Free Shipping: 20% on orders of $100 or more 30% on orders of $150 or more

To take advantage of the Tiered Offer Event, fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: HONEY at checkout.

at checkout. Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Flower Plush – Bambi – 11'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Disneyland Polo Shirt for Adults by Our Universe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Class of 2026'' Graduation Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store

Summer Fun

Minnie Mouse Big Face Hearts Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Moana Deluxe Costume Swim Set for Girls – Moana 2 | Disney Store

Star Wars Swim Trunks for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Rolling Luggage | Disney Store

Toys and Plush

King George Plush – Hoppers – 11'' | Disney Store

Disney Parks UNO Card Game | Disney Store

SuperKitties Hero Squad Figure Set | Disney Store

Robin Hood Plush – Disney Vault – 15 1/2'' | Disney Store

Clothing and Costumes

Cinderella Cosplay Costume for Adults by A Leading Role | Disney Store

High School Musical Spirit Jersey for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Striped Performance Dri-Fit Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store

Marvel Emoji Equation Tee for Kids - Customizable | Disney Store

Barely Necessities Picks

Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Belle Limited Edition Doll – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Designer Collection Dance Series – 12'' | Disney Store

Rapunzel Ear Headband for Adults – Tangled | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fisher Price™ SEE 'N SAY® Farmer Mickey Says | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked

$10 Bambi Plush or Thumper Plush

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through March 8th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code HONEY.

