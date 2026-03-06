Shop This Magical Deal: Take Up to 30% Off at Disney Store During Tiered Savings Event
Looking for something fun to do this weekend that doesn’t require you to leave the house? How about swinging by Disney Store to shop their Tiered Savings event! Now through Sunday, guests can browse new arrivals and beloved favorites while enjoying savings Up to 30% Off sitewide and Free Shipping!
What’s Happening:
- A fan favorite savings event has returned to Disney Store, and now’s the perfect time to stock up on magical merchandise you can only get from Disney.
- Whether in need of accessories for your next trip to the Parks, shopping for thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or picking up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing, you won’t want to pass up these deals.
- Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, March 8th.
- Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off and Free Shipping:
- 20% on orders of $100 or more
- 30% on orders of $150 or more
- To take advantage of the Tiered Offer Event, fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: HONEY at checkout.
- Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!
New, New, New
Flower Plush – Bambi – 11'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Disneyland Polo Shirt for Adults by Our Universe | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Class of 2026'' Graduation Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store
Summer Fun
Minnie Mouse Big Face Hearts Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Moana Deluxe Costume Swim Set for Girls – Moana 2 | Disney Store
Star Wars Swim Trunks for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Rolling Luggage | Disney Store
Toys and Plush
King George Plush – Hoppers – 11'' | Disney Store
Disney Parks UNO Card Game | Disney Store
SuperKitties Hero Squad Figure Set | Disney Store
Robin Hood Plush – Disney Vault – 15 1/2'' | Disney Store
Clothing and Costumes
Cinderella Cosplay Costume for Adults by A Leading Role | Disney Store
High School Musical Spirit Jersey for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Striped Performance Dri-Fit Polo Shirt for Men by Nike | Disney Store
Marvel Emoji Equation Tee for Kids - Customizable | Disney Store
Barely Necessities Picks
Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Belle Limited Edition Doll – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Designer Collection Dance Series – 12'' | Disney Store
Rapunzel Ear Headband for Adults – Tangled | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Fisher Price™ SEE 'N SAY® Farmer Mickey Says | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked
- $10 Bambi Plush or Thumper Plush
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Stitch Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Angel Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $18 Oswald Backpack with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through March 8th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code HONEY.