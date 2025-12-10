Coming Soon! Yzma Joins the Party: Limited-Edition Doll Celebrates 25 Years of Chaos
Somehow, we blinked and 25 years have passed since the debut of The Emperor's New Groove! As the film celebrates a milestone anniversary, Disney Store has turned its attention to the villainess, Yzma, with a new limited-edition doll to reign over your collection.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is joining fans in celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Emperor's New Groove with a limited-edition Yzma Doll that will have your wallet screaming, "pull the lever!" That translates to, "purchase this doll."
- Yzma is as devastating as ever in all her purple glory for this special release. She's dressed in a stylish gown with dramatic details like triangle points at the hips, a floor-length cape, and her signature peacock accessory that fans out behind her back.
- She wears a statement-making headpiece with raven colored feathers and a deep purple wrap that adds height and enhances the drama.
- Adding to the aesthetic, the doll features multiple points of articulation so her hands, arms, feet, and legs (sorry, it's a habit!) can be posed perfectly in your display case. She also comes with a display stand that's guaranteed to hold her pose.
- The Yzma limited-edition doll will be available at Disney Store at 8 a.m. PT. We anticipate the dolls will sell for $149.99.
* Please note: Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.
