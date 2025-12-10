Coming Soon! Yzma Joins the Party: Limited-Edition Doll Celebrates 25 Years of Chaos

Add some sassy, classy, elegance to your "The Emperor's New Groove" collection.

Somehow, we blinked and 25 years have passed since the debut of The Emperor's New Groove! As the film celebrates a milestone anniversary, Disney Store has turned its attention to the villainess, Yzma, with a new limited-edition doll to reign over your collection.

Disney Store is joining fans in celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Emperor's New Groove with a limited-edition Yzma Doll that will have your wallet screaming, "pull the lever!" That translates to, "purchase this doll."

Yzma is as devastating as ever in all her purple glory for this special release. She's dressed in a stylish gown with dramatic details like triangle points at the hips, a floor-length cape, and her signature peacock accessory that fans out behind her back.

She wears a statement-making headpiece with raven colored feathers and a deep purple wrap that adds height and enhances the drama.

Adding to the aesthetic, the doll features multiple points of articulation so her hands, arms, feet, and legs (sorry, it's a habit!) can be posed perfectly in your display case. She also comes with a display stand that's guaranteed to hold her pose.

The Yzma limited-edition doll will be available at Disney Store at 8 a.m. PT. We anticipate the dolls will sell for $149.99.

* Please note: Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.

