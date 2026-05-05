Angel, Gary De’Snake and Gazelle to Make Their Disney on Ice Debuts
The new "Spotlight Magic!" show will also include a showcase of Disney Villains.
The newest iteration of Disney on Ice is bringing with it some notable characters making their On Ice debut.
What's Happening:
- Disney on Ice has revealed their new show, Spotlight Magic!, will feature a trio of characters making their Disney On Ice debuts, including Zootopia 2's Gazelle and Gary De’Snake and Lilo & Stitch's Angel.
- Angel will make what is described as a "shimmering debut" in the show, introduced by Stitch himself.
- Angel will be seen "soaring high above the arena on a sparkling chandelier before reuniting with Stitch in a heartwarming on‑ice moment."
- Also added this year is a showcase of Disney Villains, including the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, and Ursula.
- Music from Hannah Montana, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and Descendants 3 is featured in the show, as are songs from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Toy Story.
- Hosted by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy, Spotlight Magic! features more than 30 Disney characters.
- The theming for the show includes a red carpet set up for photo ops for guests both before the show and at intermission.
- Spotlight Magic! performances kick off in September and tickets are now on sale.
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