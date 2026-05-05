Angel, Gary De’Snake and Gazelle to Make Their Disney on Ice Debuts

The new "Spotlight Magic!" show will also include a showcase of Disney Villains.

The newest iteration of Disney on Ice is bringing with it some notable characters making their On Ice debut.

What's Happening:

  • Disney on Ice has revealed their new show, Spotlight Magic!, will feature a trio of characters making their Disney On Ice debuts, including Zootopia 2's Gazelle and Gary De’Snake and Lilo & Stitch's Angel.
  • Angel will make what is described as a "shimmering debut" in the show, introduced by Stitch himself.
  • Angel will be seen "soaring high above the arena on a sparkling chandelier before reuniting with Stitch in a heartwarming on‑ice moment."
  • Also added this year is a showcase of Disney Villains, including the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, and Ursula.
  • Music from Hannah Montana, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and Descendants 3 is featured in the show, as are songs from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Toy Story.
  • Hosted by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy, Spotlight Magic! features more than 30 Disney characters.
  • The theming for the show includes a red carpet set up for photo ops for guests both before the show and at intermission.
  • Spotlight Magic! performances kick off in September and tickets are now on sale.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman