Tomorrowland Snack Location Added to Magic Kingdom's Mobile Order Options
Get those slushies in advance!
A new Mobile Order option has appeared on the My Disney Experience app at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Those visiting the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World have another option to choose from when using the Mobile Order service via the My Disney Experience app.
- Located in Tomorrowland, Walt Disney World guests can now use Mobile Order at Astrofizz, the new snack and drink counter, hosted by Coca-Cola.
- The space-age stand features popcorn and snacks, including a signature Cherry Cola Churro - rolled in cherry sugar and drizzled with Coca-Cola Cherry icing, topped with cherry popping candies.
- Additionally, this is Tomorrowland's go-to spot for all kinds of frozen beverages, with Coca-Cola and Fanta flavored slushies. Currently, the stand is hosting a Pride a slushy, made with with Fanta Orange.
- Walt Disney World guests can access mobile order functions through the My Disney Experience app.
- There, they will hit the "+" at the bottom center of their screen on the app, choosing "Order Food." From there, you'll pick an available mobile order location (like the new Astrofizz option), selecting an arrival time, and choosing the menu items they wish to order.
- Once at the location, guests select "I'm here, prepare my order." Guests then receive a notification from the app when the food is ready at the counter with the "Mobile Order Pick Up" sign.
- To use mobile order for yourself at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs.
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