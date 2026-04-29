Photos/Video: New Bantha Sipper Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This Bantha is fodder for fans...but not quite Bantha Fodder.

Guests visiting Tomorrowland at Disneyland Resort can now get their hands on a special Bantha Sipper. The item, first revealed at Destination D23 last year, features a chilled beverage from this favorite creature from the Star Wars universe.

The sipper retails for $29.79 (plus tax), and includes the beverage. As for the Star Wars Universe, Banthas are massive, slow-moving creatures covered in thick fur, with long curved horns. Despite their intimidating size, they’re generally gentle and docile. They travel in herds and are well adapted to harsh climates, especially deserts, like the ones found on Tattooine, though different subspecies exist across the galaxy.

On Tatooine, Banthas are essential to the nomadic Tusken Raiders who rely on them for transportation, carrying supplies, and milk, which is used for food and hydration.

In addition to daytime operating hours, the Bantha sipper is available during Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. While we found this sipper at the Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, the sipper is also available at the Galactic Grill, through the Galactic Grill mobile order, Alien Pizza Planet, and in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Milk Stand.

For more Star Wars fun, be sure to check out all our fun from Star Wars Nite. The new sipper is also expected to arrive at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World next month. To visit the Happiest Place on Earth for more fun from A Galaxy Far, Far Away, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.