The Colors and Textiles of Disney Destiny's Cafe Megara Shared in New Sneak Peek

This venue just went from Zero to Hero in no time flat.

As the new Disney Destiny continues to take shape, we are getting a sneak peek of the aesthetic coming to one of the new cafe venues on the latest Disney Cruise Line ship.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has shared an update on some of the interior spaces on the upcoming Disney Destiny, taking her maiden voyage later this year.

One of those new spaces is Café Megara, one of two new walk-up cafes just off the Grand Hall, and in the update we get a bit of a closer look at how Walt Disney Imagineering is drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules to create this new venue.

to create this new venue. From the barstool and lounge chair fabrics to the accent wall tiles, each design detail in Café Megara is handpicked by Imagineers to create a vibrant space with nods to the ancient world of Greek mythology and legendary heroes.

The color palette is inspired by the film’s iconic characters, Megara and Pegasus, and incorporates shades of purple and blue.

The closer look shows off some of the textile samples that will come together to transport future café guests to Mount Olympus, including a custom cloud-like carpet pattern and wallpaper with hidden designs of Pegasus leaping through the clouds.

Beginning in November 2025, the Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to forge a legendary cruise vacation steeped in the lore of illustrious Disney stories. The new Disney Cruise Line ship will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

The Disney Destiny – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

For more information or to book a sailing aboard this or any other Disney Cruise Line ship, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel