Fiery Car Accident Leaves One Dead Near Walt Disney World
The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified.
A tragic car accident near Walt Disney World ended in one person dead after a vehicle collided with a tree on Epcot Center Drive.
What’s Happening:
- WFTV 9 is reporting that a car accident occurred near Walt Disney World that resulted in the death of one individual.
- An unidentified driver was traveling on Epcot Center Drive, when the 2023 Hyundai Elantra veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire.
- According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened north of Overpass Road, with investigators saying the vehicle was traveling northbound above the posted speed limit.
- The driver failed to clear a curve, causing the car to leave the roadway toward the northwest.
- Upon impact with the tree, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.
- The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the driver.
- Once identified, the Medical Examiner will notify the Florida Highway Patrol.
- It’s always sad to hear about accidents occurring near the Most Magical Place on Earth. Make sure you take proper precautions when traveling to and from your Walt Disney World vacation and follow posted road signs.