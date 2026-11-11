Photos: Holidays Arrive in Radiator Springs at Disney California Adventure as Cars Land Gets Into Christmas Spirit

We really went into the area just for the holiday attraction overlays, let's be real.

Holidays - or should we say, "Haul-idays", have arrived in Radiator Springs as Disney California Adventure celebrates the Christmas season in Cars Land.

The popular photo spot at the entrance (from the performance corridor) with the welcoming billboard has returned with a winter and holiday theme once again, including the popular snowcar.

The power lines that add a bit of atmosphere to this corner of Route 66 have also been adorned once again with festive garland and tire wreaths.

Tiny little Christmas trees - with a Cars spin, of course - have also popped up throughout the area, like this one near Fillmore's.

The holiday overlay, Mater's Jingle Jamboree, has returned once again. As such, the marquee features bows on the wheels of the sign, with a Santa hat atop the Mater cut-out marking his junkyard.

A charming Christmas tree also sits outside the entrance.

Parody posters of Christmas classics with a Cars twist have also appeared in the land, similar to those that appear during the Halloween festivities. These ones promise the faux films, "Snowy" (Frosty the Snowman), "The Lugnutcracker" (The Nutcracker), "The Santa Clutch" (The Santa Clause), and a personal favorite - "Coolant Runnings" (Cool Runnings).

Garland also stretches across the cones and structures of the Cozy Cone, featuring an appropriately orange and red color scheme.

Route 66 Highway markers are also featured in another makeshift Christmas tree just outside the Curio shop.

More garland is featured at Flo's V8 Cafe, with the garland made out of various sizes of air filters found in motor vehicles.

A Christmas Tree shape of stacked oil cans also welcomes guests to Flo's V8 Cafe.

A real Christmas tree welcomes guests once they are inside the popular Cars Land eatery. m

Ramone's is getting in on the holiday fun as well, with purple garland and adornments above the doors to this popular retail spot.

Similar to Mater's holiday overlay, Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters also transforms into Luigi's Joy to the Whirl for the Christmas Season, and it's entrance also features some fun and festival decor.

City Hall at the end of the street is also fully decorated at the end of the road to celebrate the Holiday.

To see the decorations for yourself and enjoy The Happiest Place on Earth during The Merriest Time of Year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!