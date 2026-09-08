It's been a few years since the special district that includes Walt Disney World was transformed from the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. While moist of the changes that were necessary were not things that most visitors would notice, it did require every organization within the district to change its name, and one finally got around to it.

In February 2023, the Reedy Creek Improvement District was renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District following Governor Ron DeSantis signing a law that changed the way the district had operated since its inception. One part of the old Reedy Creek that had been slow in adopting its new name was the Reedy Creek Fire Department. However, as seen above, that has now changed.

The main fire department building has also undergone changes, though less specific ones. The large RCFD letters that used to be on the building have simply had the first two letters removed, so it is now simply FD. Descriptive enough, I suppose.

In addition, a decorative fire hat that had previously included the RCFD lettering has simply been painted over to block the view of the old name.

Time will tell if these quick fixes will ever get more permanent changes. What's clear is that one of the last vestiges of the Reedy Creek Improvement District is gone.