Photos: The Land for the Land of the Dead Gets Ready as Progress on Disney California Adventure's "Coco" Attraction Ramps Up

Maybe we'll get an opening time frame soon...

We have a bit of a different perspective looking into Disney California Adventure, and from this angle we can see a large swath of backstage area behind Pixar Pier and the Incredicoaster getting ready for the new Coco-based experience coming to the park.

You can see land being cleared and readied for the attraction on both sides of a service road that will likely eventually be rerouted.

The new attraction will celebrate all the things we love about the hit animated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Coco, highlighting the characters, music, Mexican culture, and the love of a family that’s passed down through the generations. Meanwhile, the storyline will pick up a year after the events of the original film, with Imagineers working closely with Pixar to ensure this family-friendly attraction nods to both the original and upcoming Coco 2.

Construction work also continues where the entrance of the attraction will be - between the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Paradise Gardens Park. More information was revealed about the new experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which you can see in our video below.

There is no official opening timeline for the new attraction. To visit the Disneyland Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!