Disney Adventure Sailing Cancelled After Guests Board New Ship
One report suggests they even stayed one night in the port.
A sailing aboard the Disney Adventure has been cancelled - AFTER guests boarded the ship - due to a mechanical issue.
What's Happening:
- A four-night cruise aboard the Disney Adventure that was originally scheduled to depart Singapore on May 7th has been cancelled.
- According to report from Scott Gustin, the ship was experiencing some kind of mechanical issue. Passengers on board were asked to disembark the ship.
- A statement from Disney reads, "The Disney Adventure remains in port in Singapore as our teams continue to address a mechanical issue. As the issue has not been resolved in the timeframe required to start this voyage, this current sailing has been cancelled. We apologize to our guests and are working with them directly to provide support for their travel needs.
- Gustin also reports that Disney has issued full refunds, a 50% discount on a future Disney Cruise Line sailing, a complimentary hotel stay for the evening, and up to $500 USD for incidental expenses.
- Another sailing, set to depart on Monday, is still scheduled as normal.
A Passenger's Experience:
- Instagram user @magicallyrobyn was apparently on board the ship, sharing that she boarded on Thursday, and by Friday morning, they had yet to leave.
- She also shared an update later on that they were being asked to disembark the ship, lining up with the report from Gustin.
- Additionally, she points out that because they were in port, they couldn't even open the shops.
- Perhaps this detail played some kind of part in the decision to cancel the cruise, considering cruises aboard the Disney Adventure just sail out to sea for a few days with no destination and return to port. The shops being open would generate revenue that is lost if not out at sea.
- @magicallyrobyn also reports that it they were being told it was an issue with the ship's propellor, also lining up with the "mechanical issue" in the statement from Disney.