Disney Conservation Fund Marks 30 Years Protecting the Nature and Magic That Inspires Classic Disney Stories
Plus, they helped celebrate the release of new nature projects with various efforts.
The Disney Conservation Fund is marking their 30th anniversary this year, celebrating Earth Day and protecting the magic that inspires timeless Disney Stories.
What’s Happening:
- This year, the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) celebrates 30 years of working to protect the magic that inspires classic Disney stories, like Bambi, The Lion King, Moana, and more.
- To kick off the anniversary year, the DCF is awarding more than $500,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations working to provide inspirational experiences for youth to get outside and take action for wildlife and wild places in their communities.
- In celebration of National Geographic’s Secrets of the Penguins, the DCF and National Geographic Society are teaming up to support the ambitious expansion of Nat Geo Explorer, Popi Borboroglu’s work with Global Penguin Society. These efforts help engage people in penguin conservation efforts across Argentina, Chile, and New Zealand.
- In celebration of Disneynature’s Sea Lions of the Galapagos, DCF is supporting Conservation International to provide hands-on experiences to connect youth with the beauty of the Galápagos.
- In recognition of Disney employees who took action for the planet this Earth Month, DCF awarded a grant to the Jane Goodall Institute to inspire even more young leaders to take action for their communities and the natural world.
- DCF sponsored the first REEL WILD NEW YORK Film Festival, founded by Wildlife Conservation Society to connect people to nature through impactful storytelling and a new Emerging Filmmaker Award that will support the next generation of conservation advocates.
- Support for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Party for the Planet will empower AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums to leverage the reach and resources of the AZA network to provide family-friendly volunteer and conservation action opportunities that benefit our planet from Earth Day (April 22) to World Ocean Day (June 8).
- DCF also launched a new grant opportunity to support eligible nonprofit organizations in their efforts to protect, restore, and re-wild wildlife corridors and migratory pathways around the world. Recipients of those grants are expected to be announced at a later date.
- Since 1995, DCF has directed $132 million to help 600 nonprofit organizations protect more than 1,000 species of wildlife across half the countries in the world and all five oceans. These grants have provided millions of awe-inspiring nature experiences to kids and families across the globe.
