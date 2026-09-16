More Than 30 Children Took Part in a Special Disney Cruise Line and Make-A-Wish Event in Ireland

“Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together for many years to grant wishes that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children when they need it most. As Disney Cruise Line continues to visit more places around the world, we have the unique opportunity to bring Disney stories and characters directly to these families, creating moments of joy and happiness closer to where they call home.”

Ella has always said she wanted to play and be a little girl. Because of her diagnosis, that was stripped from her. We spent the last year at medical appointments instead of playgrounds and in surgeries instead of enjoying Disney movies and different things. Ella’s wish was to go and see all the Disney characters and meet her biggest fan, Minnie Mouse, and that dream came true today.”