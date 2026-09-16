More Than 30 Children Took Part in a Special Disney Cruise Line and Make-A-Wish Event in Ireland
The event took place on the Disney Dream.
Disney Cruise Line and Make-A-Wish Ireland hosted a first of its kind gathering recently, during which more than 30 wish children and their families got to visit the Disney Dream for a special event.
What's Happening:
- During the Disney Dream's recent visit to Cork, Ireland, a very special event was held for wish children and their families, who go to experience a multi-day "A Disney Wish" experience.
- The experience included a welcome celebration the night before the families embarked the Disney Dream, during which the kids got to meet Inside Out's Joy and Sadness, and were presented with Disney wish wands.
- Onboard the Dream, a brunch at Royal Palace included Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana and Belle, followed by themed arts and crafts and a visit with Stitch in Disney's Oceaneer Club. There was also a silent disco dance party with Mickey Mouse and his friends.
- Said Arlene Leavy, regarding the moment her daughter, Ella, first spotted Cinderella, “It was just pure joy to see Ella so happy and so excited. It was the most incredible thing to see that smile on her face and to know that there was pure joy behind it, pure excitement, and just the brightness coming from her was incredible."
- All of the children received Disney keepsakes, including plush toys, pins, autograph books and other souvenirs.
- Tyler, one of the kids who was part of the event, said, of his wish to meet Mickey Mouse, "Today, I met Captain Mickey Mouse on the cruise ship. I was on the cruise ship and dancing with Mickey Mouse.”
- Disney and Make-A-Wish's collaborations go back 45 years, granting more than 175,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world.
- Disney Cruise Line has granted nearly 6,000 wishes for children around the world since 2010. In 2022, Disney Cruise Line reimagined the traditional role of a ship godparent by naming all Make-A-Wish children, past, present and future, as the godchildren of Disney Wish.
- Make-A-Wish Ireland has been operating for nearly 35 years, granting more than 3,700 wishes across Ireland since 1992.
What They're Saying:
- Susan O'Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Ireland: “At Make-A-Wish Ireland, we see every day the powerful difference that hope, joy and connection can make in the lives of wish children and their families. Disney Cruise Line shares that spirit, creating joyful experiences that bring families together. This event gave our wish families a wonderful opportunity to have fun, build lasting memories and connect with others who understand the journey they are on.”
- Tracy Wilson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Disney Cruise Line: “Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together for many years to grant wishes that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children when they need it most. As Disney Cruise Line continues to visit more places around the world, we have the unique opportunity to bring Disney stories and characters directly to these families, creating moments of joy and happiness closer to where they call home.”
- Arlene and Chris Leavy (father of Ella, one of the participating kids): "Ella has always said she wanted to play and be a little girl. Because of her diagnosis, that was stripped from her. We spent the last year at medical appointments instead of playgrounds and in surgeries instead of enjoying Disney movies and different things. Ella’s wish was to go and see all the Disney characters and meet her biggest fan, Minnie Mouse, and that dream came true today.”
- Alan Curtin (father of Tyler, one of the participating kids): It was such an amazing day. It was filled with uplifting, rewarding moments from start to finish. Seeing the light in their eyes was so special. After all the heartbreak we’ve been through, to have a day like this — a day to simply enjoy and make memories together — was incredibly meaningful. It was just amazing.”
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