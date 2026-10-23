Don't Get Confused: Disney Cruise Line Website Adopts New Pricing Display
If only you could call some kind of agent who could do all this for you...
Avid Disney Cruisers may realize a pretty big change has arrived on the official Disney Cruise Line website, affecting how prices for voyages are displayed.
What's Happening:
- In a move that brings Disney Cruise Line closer to being like a lot of the other cruise lines on the market, those shopping for a Disney Cruise Line will notice some changes in how pricing is displayed, and should be paying close attention to some of the finer print.
- Disney Cruise Line aficionados may recall that when shopping on the official Disney Cruise Line website, a near total starting price (sans port fees and taxes, etc) would be displayed for their desired dates, ports, ships, etc. after their initial search.
- Once a voyage is selected, they will move to choose a desired date, which would display the room types - inside, oceanview, verandah, or concierge - and their starting price for that particular voyage. Again, this was the near total price for the voyage that would be displayed.
- While shopping for a cruise (namely, a voyage aboard the upcoming Disney Believe and some others), we noticed that the way the prices have been displayed has been changed on the official website, and it might make some shoppers think that a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line is substantially cheaper than a price previously displayed.
- Looking closer at the fine print, the changes now indicate that the price displayed is the average per person based on multiple occupancy per stateroom, where previously it was a near total price for the stateroom based on double occupancy.
- To see the estimated total without going through the steps of the booking process (which could be too much work for some who are just trying to find a simple price), there is a "Rate Details & Gratuities" option for each voyage that will show a clearer breakdown of the cost per passenger and the taxes, fees, and port expenses for the voyage.
- This brings the Disney Cruise Line website - once applauded amongst fans for its transparency in showing a near total cost up front - more in line with others in the cruise industry who showcase the lowest possible price before springing a substantially larger total at booking/checkout to would-be passengers.
- Of course, the best way to avoid all this potential pricing confusion is to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your booking needs for a voyage aboard a Disney Cruise Line, and find the right cruise at the right price point for you without all the asterisks and fine print.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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