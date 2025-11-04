Third in the Class: Disney Destiny Debuts New Cross-Sectional Art as New Ship Arrives in Florida

The art is similar to other Wish-class ships, showcasing the many unique offerings aboard.

Earlier this week, the Disney Destiny arrived in Florida after making a transatlantic journey. As we get closer to the maiden voyage of the ship, a new piece of cross-sectional art has debuted - similar to the other ships in this class.

What’s Happening:

Only hours ago, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, arrived in Florida, stopping in Port Canaveral before heading to its future homeport at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

After making the journey of over 5,000 nautical miles from Eemsahaven, Netherlands, the ship arrived to a gathering of cast members and teams who have supported the ship’s construction.

The Disney Destiny is the third Wish (AKA Triton) Class ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, and just like the other two, we are getting a new piece of cross-section art highlighting the unique venues and offerings that guests will find on the new ship.

The stylized image continues the trend of the cross-section art with this particular class of ship. While certain offerings carry over between each ship in the class (like the Marceline Market, Senses Spa, Hero Zone, and others) the unique locations are highlighted on each as well.

For the Disney Destiny, that includes locations like the Haunted Mansion Parlor Bar (which is also on the Disney Treasure), the Cask & Cannon, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a Wreck-It Ralph aesthetic on the kids’ areas and more.

The new ship has a Heroes and Villains theme, an idea that is carried over to characters featured on the art, including Captain Hook and Ursula, Hiro & Baymax from Big Hero 6, Hercules and Pegasus, and FroZone and Dash from The Incredibles.

Similar to other ships in the class, this art will likely be available for purchase on board.

With the ship arriving in Florida, we are that much closer to the the maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny, which is set to take place on November 20th, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

For more information about the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.